St Michael's win epic seven-goal Tipperary Youths Cup thriller

Tipperary Youth Cup, Round 2

Cullen Lattin 3 – 4 St Michael’s (AET)

In what was an epic cup tie on Saturday, a young Cullen side came up just short on Saturday afternoon against their local rivals and league leaders St Michael’s, going down by the odd goal in seven after it took extra-time to separate the teams.

The visitors started the game very brightly and moved the ball around to good effect, leaving the hosts chasing shadows for much of the first quarter of an hour.

They had already had a number of half chances before they eventually opened the scoring with a well taken effort in the seventeenth minute.

This seemed to spur Cullen on however, as the game wore the home side grew into the game. They pinned the Saints back for long periods at the end of the first half but were unable to make the breakthrough and went in a goal behind. The Saints regrouped and started the second period as they had done the first, dominating the play, but the home side stood firm and always looked dangerous on the counter.



This tactic paid off and on the hour mark a brilliant pass from Dylan McGrath sent Paddy Downey away and he slotted it into the bottom corner to even the game. Cullen were now in control and pushed for the lead, which they looked to have taken ten minutes later when Thomas O’Mahoney headed for goal only to see the visiting keeper throw himself full stretch and push the ball around the post and away for a corner kick.

A breakaway now by the Saints lead to them being awarded a penalty, which was struck against the crossbar, as the excitement among both sets of fans began to reach a fever pitch. The game was ebbing from one side to the next when ten minutes from time the away side got their second to put them back in front and looking good for victory.

This seemed hard on the home side but they dug in and five minutes later were awarded a free kick after a trip on Paddy Downey, which resulted in Stephen Carey smashing to the net from all of thirty yards out to level the game once again.

This sent the game to extra time and both teams continued the almost relentless pace with once again the visiting striking first five minutes in. When they added a fourth soon after it seemed like the homes side’s goose was finally but man of the match Downey managed to cut the deficit to the minimum once again with five minutes to go after a wonderful curling effort found the top corner of the net.

With time nearly up Cullen forced a series of corners, which almost managed to provide a chance to bring the game to penalties, but in the end the Saints prevailed after a wonderfully entertaining game.