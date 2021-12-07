Tipperary striker re-signs with Limerick soccer club Treaty United

Cappawhite man and former St Michael's player Willie Armshaw has re-signed for Treaty United for the coming season.
Limerick city soccer club Treaty United are glad to announce that Willie Armshaw has re-signed with the club for 2022.
The Cappawhite native and former St Michael's Tipperary player became an instant fan-favourite last season with Treaty scoring with four outrageous goals!
Treaty made the semi-final play-offs for promotion to the Premier League but lost out over two legs to UCD, who subsequently defeated Waterford in the play-off final.
We wish Willie and Treaty United all the best in 2022 and look forward to some more goals from the talented winger.
