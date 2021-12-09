County minor A and B football semi-finals in Tipperary postponed

GAA referee Kieran (Festie) Delaney, who died this week
All four of this Sunday's county minor (U17) A and B football championship semi-finals have been postponed as a mark of respect to the late Kieran (Festie) Delaney, the GAA referee who died this week.
Mr Delaney, from Grennanstown Norwood, Nenagh and formerly Toomevara, was a well-known and highly respected referee in the county.
The minor football semi-finals will now be played at 2pm the following Saturday, December 18.
In the A games, Clonmel Commercials will entertain JK Brackens at Clonmel Sportsfield, while Newport face Durlas Óg in Newport.
In the B championship, Galtee Rovers play Cahir in Bansha while Fethard take on Golden Kilfeacle in Golden.
The A finals will take place on Sunday January 2 while the B final will be played on either January 2 or Monday January 3.
Registration is required to attend the Anam Cara meeting at the Horse and Jockey on Monday December 20
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.