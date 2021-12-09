Search

09 Dec 2021

Tipperary Sports Partnership to host child welfare and protection training

Workshops will be delivered via Zoom in the New Year

Sports Partnership

A central goal for all those involved in sport for young people is to provide a safe, positive and nurturing environment where children can develop and enhance their physical and social skills

Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating a Child Welfare and Protection in Sport Basic Awareness  training.

The course is aimed at sports leaders, children’s officers, parents or anyone working with young  people in sport. A central goal for all those involved in sport for young people is to provide a safe, positive and nurturing environment where children can develop and enhance their physical and social skills. 

Promoting a child-centred environment should go hand in hand with identifying and eliminating practices that impact negatively on safe and enjoyable participation in sport for young people. 

The next series workshops will be delivered by Sport Ireland tutors via Zoom from 6-9pm on February 7, February 14, March 7, March 14, April 4 and April 11. 

The training will enable children’s officers/sports leaders to 

• Implement best practice in protecting the welfare of participants 

• Create a child-centred environment within the sports club 

• List categories of abuse and some indicators associated with abuse 

• Make an appropriate response to a disclosure 

• Make a report to designated officer or appropriate Statutory Authorities. 

To book your place visit www.tipperarysports.ie. The cost is €15, plus booking fee. 

Please book early, as places are limited on the workshop. A certificate of attendance will be awarded  on completion of the course. 

For further information please contact Tipperary Sports Partnership's Clonmel office on 052-61-66201.

