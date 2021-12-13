Seanie leaves rivals Bogged down at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

There remains plenty of sweepstake action to entertain throughout the festive preparations at Thurles Greyhound Stadium but stealing the show with a fastest of the night performance in Saturday’s highest graded four-bend event, Liam Peacock’s Bogger Seanie (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Ballintee Babe) further enhanced his developing profile as an exciting prospect for the 2022 season.



An April 2020 pup, he had twice caught the eye since a most recent A2 victory and contesting a warm A1 525 this time, the Peacock prospect found further improvement in his third career success. Ceding a one length advantage to the early paced Cabra Sonic on the run to the first bend following a level start from trap 5, Bogger Seanie crucially tackled the bend in second position before taking aim at the leader from a length adrift at the top of the backstraight.



Striking the front beyond halfway, the progressive pup had the race as good as settled around the closing bends, but the fast finish of in-form Errill Daithi did see the lead reduced to a length at the line as Bogger Seanie posted a very smart 29.09 (30).



Open contest

A sole Open contest on Saturday came over the sprint trip and although disappointingly reduced to just four runners, the SS0 330 returned a brilliant winner as Rising Castle (Zero Ten-Satin Jessie) also advanced to a career best in a sublime return to racing action for the Fleming Family Syndicate of Ballyduff.



The lightly raced June 2019 whelp had been absent since late September but presenting in sparkling form, was quickest to reach full stride following a smart break from trap 3 and the Kingdom raider produced a stunning turn of pace when streaking clear to a five-length lead over the much-respected Confused Fitzy approaching the first bend.



The latter would make some inroads while tackling the bends but never under any serious threat, a classy second career win saw Rising Castle post 17.80 (10) in a dominant three-length verdict.



Next best over the standard trip on Saturday, the early A5 525 delivered a second career win from just three starts for Robert & Conor O’Flynn’s Benzema (Droopys Sydney-Lemon Stacey) as the June 2020 pup found pleasing progression in a dominant performance.



A debut winner before a bumpy passage in the same grade last time, the winner broke just off the pace from trap 2 but battling bravely to secure a share of the lead at the opening bend, command of the inside rail saw her readily strike the front while turning. Chased to the backstraight by Heavens Dollar, Benzema only increased her advantage thereafter and repelled that same rival to the line with seven lengths to spare in 29.40 (-30).



Concluding the night’s action in the A3 525, Alan Britton’s Cloneen Valerie (Laughil Blake-Classic Valerie) also secured a second win from just three career starts but the October 2019 youngster was made to work significantly harder in a cracking contest.



Highly Impressive

Highly impressive in A8 victory when last seen, the winner was returning from a six-month layoff while facing a five-grade hike before exiting trap 4 on level terms and seeking the rails in the early strides, impressed when disputing the lead on the inside of Heavens Dexter approaching the turn.



Tackling the bends as one, that duo were still locked in battle to halfway before the Britton winner began to edge clear into the third bend and appeared to have the verdict settled when three lengths to the good at the crown of the bends. Lurking in fourth place to that point however, Live Jewel produced her customary late charge in the home-straight and all-out close home, Cloneen Valerie just defended a shorthead advantage at the line in 29.52 (-30).



Diamond completes Hasty Cabra double

In fine form at present, the Scally family kennels secured another brace of Thurles victories on Saturday when firstly, Ava Scally’s Cabra Hasty (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) claimed her fourth career success in the A4 525. Contesting the lead in the early stages from trap 5, bumping for all rivals saw the September 2019 whelp upsides Johnnypateenmike at the top of the backstraight before her strong running abilities delivered a three and a half length success over the staying-on Knockroe Lee in 29.65 (-30).



Completing the double in the later A4 525, Paddy Scally’s Cabra Diamond (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) came out on top in a hugely entertaining buckle with Swift Fellowship as the June 2018 whelp secured a third career win. Little more than a length separated the pair as the winner occupied second place for much of the trip but striking the front on the inside off the last bend, Cabra Diamond secured a brave half-length verdict in 29.55 (-30).



Ahead of the sweepstake action, the Saturday fixture commenced with a first career win for Christy Fitzpatrick’s Beckett (Superior Product-Laughil Lucy) as the February 2020 pup progressed for his pleasing debut second in the A7 525. Headed for only the initial strides, smart early pace carried him to a first bend lead and reaching his four and a half length winning margin over Theresmybook at halfway, Beckett maintained a strong gallop throughout his 29.75 (-30) maiden score.

Drhamer and Honey claim tight A5 semis



The final of the Niall Bourke Tiling A5 525 Yard Stake will be a tight affair this coming weekend following a brace of keenly contested semi-finals which ensured no unbeaten final runner.



Second to Bogger Maisey a week earlier, Tommy Spillane’s Monroe Drhamer (Laughil Blake-Monroe Beag) reversed that form in the opening semi as the slick early pacer did get far enough clear this time having rushed up on the outside to lead around the turns. Six to the good at the top of the backstraight, his stamina limitations were again tested as Oakvale Liam just failed to reel-in Monroe Drhamer in 29.74 (-30), while Bogger Maisey recovered from her first bend bumping to qualify in third.

Early pace also settled the second semi as the Limekiln-Lads-Syndicate’s Rewind Honey (Droopys Sydney-Landscape) took a near five-length lead to the backstraight when pursued by Pukka Bene. The latter reduced those arrears all the way to the line thereafter but not for catching, Rewind Honey retained a half-length margin in 29.73 (-30) as Rahyvira Spice stayed well for third.



Three semi finals

Saturday also brought three semi-finals in the 18-runner Nutri Science A7 525 Yard Stake and heading the final cast having claimed Heat 1 in 29.87 (-30), Paddy Clancy’s Rosmult Blackeye (Ballymac Vic-Rosmult Martha) remains unbeaten in her career start having backed-up her debut win with another trap-to-line performance to lead home Try Again Alex with two lengths to spare.



The second semi-final was a tight affair but securing maiden victory at the fifth attempt, Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Gal (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Borna Candy) recovered from her slow start when reeling-in long-time leader Treanaree Mia in a shorthead verdict while posting 29.91 (-30).



The concluding semi completed the final line-up as John Joe Young’s Nutsy (Ballymac Best-Toms Linda) doubled her win tally while recovering a five-length deficit to leader Circus Vic before repelling Cluendarby Kitty by a head in a bump affected 30.30 (-30).



Top Dog

Bogger Seanie (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Ballintee Babe) confirmed his promise as an April 2020 pup with an A1 525 victory of real substance on Saturday, posting an impressive 29.09 (-30).



Best Bitch

A substantial lady at over 70lbs, there can be continued natural progression from Benzema (Droopys Sydney-Lemon Stacey) following her second career win in 29.40 (-30).



One To Watch

She’s no secret as a November 2017 veteran but Live Jewel (Droopys Nidge-Minnies Lantern) returns to A4 grade following her flying finish behind Cloneen Valerie in Saturday’s narrow A3 defeat and the Marie Campion favourite will be a feared opponent at that level.