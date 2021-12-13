Search

13 Dec 2021

Away win keeps Clerihan in third division promotion hunt in Tipperary league

Powerstown take the lead but are eventually overhauled

Brian Quirke

Powerstown’s Brian Quirke shields the ball from Clerihan’s Daniel Quigley in Sunday’s third division game

Powerstown 2 Clerihan 4

Clerihan came from behind in this Clonmel Credit Union League Division Three game to ensure they would spend Christmas in a very good position to push for promotion in their first season back in the TSDL.
The home side took the lead early on with a Brian Quirke goal, but Ronan Quigley levelled shortly after to bring the teams level.
The teams were creating plenty of chances after that but neither was able to trouble the other’s defence enough to build on the early goals, and the sides went to the break level.
The second half, however, saw the visitors up their game and they began to dominate proceedings, going ahead early in the half from the penalty spot with a goal by Sean Maher.
Riain Clancy followed it up just before the hour mark with Clerihan’s third, before Cathal McKeown scored for the hosts to bring it back to a single goal game.
That was as good as it got for the home side, however, as Sean Maher sealed the victory for Clerihan twenty minutes from time, and they comfortably held off all efforts by Powerstown to get back into the game.

Disaster for Loughmore as two McGraths sent off and defeat to Ballygunner

The game was played at wind and windy Fraher Field, Dungarvan this afternoon.

