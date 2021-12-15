Tipperary Racecourse included in Rewards4Racing scheme

Horse Racing Ireland’s (HRI) racecourse division along with Cork, Galway and Punchestown racecourses has announced a partnership with Rewards4Racing to offer a dedicated loyalty programme for Irish racegoers - Rewards4Racing.ie



Now in its eleventh year and with over a million members, Rewards4Racing, the award-winning rewards programme for racegoers in the UK, has proved to be a significant resource in helping its UK racecourse partners attract new racegoers, as well as retaining and rewarding existing fans of the sport.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit, 960,000 tickets to the races were bought by its members, making up almost one fifth of all attendances at English racetracks.



Rewards4Racing Ireland members will be able to join the programme and collect points initially with Cork, Fairyhouse, Galway, Leopardstown, Navan, Punchestown and Tipperary racecourses when they buy general admission tickets, or when they engage with the racecourses through their online and on-course promotions.

Several other Irish racecourses will be added in the coming months, with the ultimate ambition of having all Irish racecourses onboard with the Rewards4Racing programme.

Furthermore, like the UK version of the programme, members of Rewards4Racing Ireland will be able to boost their balances by collecting points every time they shop with thousands of brands or place a bet with Rewards4Racing’s exclusive betting partners. Members can then spend those valuable points to save money on their next racecourse admission ticket or to win some amazing prizes.



In addition, Rewards4Racing’s 1.2 million UK members will also be able to use their points to go racing in Ireland and attend major festivals such as the Dublin Racing Festival, the BoyleSports Irish Grand National, Cork’s Easter Festival, the Galway Festival, the Punchestown Festival and Longines Irish Champions Weekend.