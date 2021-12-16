Search

16 Dec 2021

Sheena is Lady Golfer of the Year at County Tipperary

County Tipperary Golf Club Ladies Captain Anne Grace presents Sheena Ryan with her prize for becoming ‘Lady Golfer of the Year 2021' at the club. Congrats to Sheena on her consistency this year.

Special Prizewinners in 2021


Our Golfer of the Year for 2021 is Sheena Ryan an excellent golfer as well as an excellent camogie player, well done to Sheena.

The O’Neill Cup for Matchplay went to Maire O’Neill. The runner up was Helena Ryan.

Matchplay Plate went to Joanne Collins and the runner-up was Marie Graves.

Birdie Tree was won by Margaret O’Connell.

Junior Golfer of the Year was Ellen Browne.
Lady Captain Anne Grace congratulated all the winners over the year.

