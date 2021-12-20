Maisey makes no mistake in Bourke final at Thurles

A brace of sweepstake finals featured as the highlights of a warm racing programme amidst a busy and most lively evening of entertainment at Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday last and completing her impressive passage through the Niall Bourke Tiling A5 525 Yard Stake, Gavin Byrne’s Bogger Maisey (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) secured ample festive reward in a most game final performance.



In chase of a €1400 first prize, the Liam Peacock trained April 2020 pup was as short a 4-6 in the market despite semi-final defeat but with her fastest first round effort still fresh in form terms, Bogger Maisey duly justified the confidence despite trailing all rivals when sixth to the opening turn.



Leading into the backstraight, Pukka Bene could never fully shake loose the persistent attentions of Rahyvira Spice on the run to halfway while in behind, the winner began to reach top stride while securing clear racing room from five lengths adrift.

Reaching the crown of the closing bends, the leading duo remained locked in battle but having again produced a most eye-catching effort along the backstraight, Bogger Maisey now raced on their tails. Switching wide for her powerful winning effort, the Peacock charge wasted little time in striking the front and bounding clear in dismissive fashion, powered to the line for a two-length verdict over Rahyvira Spice in 29.35 (-30).



Reserve Mindy takes full advantage

A second final for decision on Saturday, the Nutri-Science A7 525 offered a reprieve for Tom Hennessy’s Mindy Heather (Out Of Range-Mindy Not Mork) having been made to settle for third in her qualifier and entering trap 6 as a reserve runner, the April 2020 pup reversed form while taking full advantage in a thrilling second career win.



Breaking on terms from trap 6, the Hennessy charge disputed second position throughout the early stages while in pursuit of pacesetter Treanaree Mia. Reaching the backstraight with over four lengths to recover, the winner began to readily reduce the arrears and raced on the tail of the leader at the closing bends. Swinging wide for a telling challenge in the home stretch, a sustained effort saw Mindy Heather time her effort to perfection when denying Treanaree Mia by a shorthead in 29.80 (-30).

Amid a host of high-class returns on Saturday, the fastest performance over 525 yards came in the concluding A3 525 and emphatically ending an indifferent run of form in a powerful display, Cathal & Alan Bennett’s Chestnut Clint (Coolavanny Jap-Mothers Jam) bounced back to top form for a seventh career success.



Breaking on level terms from trap 2, the Paraic Campion stalwart showed the best early dash when edging to a clear one length lead at the opening bend. Streaking clear of significant bumping in behind, the verdict was as good as settled when well in advance of Coffee Dock along the backstraight and never seriously threatened thereafter, Chestnut Clint completed with nine lengths to spare over that same rival in a brilliant 29.16 (-30).



Rivalling that 525 effort for fastest of the night, a sole 575-yard contest came in A1 grade and also saw a smart track favourite return to winning ways as David McGrath’s Taylor Kate (Tyrur Big Mike-Leamaneigh Breda) reminded all of her strong running talents over four-bends.



Not seen in public from February to September, the January 2019 whelp had been well held in a quartet of comeback races over recent months but bouncing back to form on Saturday, she claimed the fourth win of her career in a warm event.

Bumped upon leaving trap 3, the McGrath winner chased pacesetter Cabra Veyron before further crowding when racing in tight quarters at the opening turn. Galloping the second bend at pace however, Taylor Kate rapidly advanced to second behind new leader Meduza on the run to halfway and thoroughly impressing to the closing bends, powered her way to the lead on the inside of that rival while turning. The latter gave game pursuit to the line thereafter, but a most impressive winner held two lengths in hand at the line while posting a fast 31.54 (-30).



Back over 525 yards and the fast returns kept coming on Saturday with the second of the night’s A4 contests delivering the fourth career win for Adam Hogg’s Whizzing Katie (Droopys Jet-Volcano).



Without a win since May, the former A1 scorer had slipped to an appealing level and once defending her rails pitch following an adept break from trap 1 this time, the February 2019 whelp emphatically seized her opportunity when extending to a one length lead over Deecee Farloe at the top of the backstraight. Readily increasing her advantage in strong-running fashion thereafter, Whizzing Katie eased clear to a six-length verdict over the eye-catching staying effort of Mackee Coconut in 29.21 (-30).



The highest graded contest on the night, Saturday’s A0 525 saw just four runners go to traps but nonetheless returned a most impressive winner as Michael Skehan & Patrick Kelly’s wonderfully consistent Railteen Dara (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) secured the fourteenth win of her career.



Slow to stride from trap 1, the July 2018 whelp reached the backstraight with all rivals ahead but never more than two lengths adrift, a powerful gallop along the backstraight saw Railteen Dara arrive on the inside of Ferryforth Teddy at the third bend before drawing clear to a two-length victory in 29.22 (-30).



The following A4 525 housed a mix of experience along with promising youngsters and a warm event for the grade returned a smart winner as Laura O’Meara’s Chubbys Whisper (Ballymac Best-Chubbys Sarah) got off the mark at the third time of asking.



The March 2020 pup had twice filled second in her career start before this first Thurles outing which didn’t immediately offer much more when slow to stride from trap 6. Steadily recovering lost ground to the top of the backstraight however, the O’Meara pup reached that point in third place and setting sights on leader Knockalton Conor, thoroughly impressed when powering to the front on the run to the closing bends. Completing with two lengths in hand of that same rival, Chubbys Whisper left ominous scope to progress from her smart winning time of 29.27 (-30).



Never Toolate for a Christmas double!

Out to secure Christmas gifts while punctuating a successful 2021 season, the Cloughjordan kennels of young owner Abigail Morrissey wasted little time when plundering the early prizes at Thurles on Saturday as Toolate Shannon (Toolatetosell-Security) commenced the action with victory in the A6 525.



Breaking behind the pace from trap 3, the July 2019 whelp negotiated her way to third at the top of the backstraight before a powerful run to the closing bends saw her strike the front on the inside, powering clear of early leader Ryves Nelson thereafter for a three and a half-length verdict in 29.55 (-30).



The Morrissey double was completed within the half-hour as the following A5 525 delivered a third career success for Abigails Mystery (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) when a similar strong running effort saw the August 2019 whelp overhaul Heavens Dollar in the home stretch for a one length verdict in 29.98 (-30).



Sean Fitzpatrick & Mark O'Donovan’s Brave Santini (Laughil Blake-Deadly Robin) shed her maiden tag last time out and without a rise for that first win, the October 2019 whelp doubled her tally while setting up a hattrick attempt in Saturday’s S3 330. Breaking a length off the pace from a repeat draw in trap 1, she bravely forged her way to the front on the run to the bend and followed to home straight by Bull Run Riot, registered a cosy three length verdict in 18.10 (-10).



Not without promise in a brace of defeats to start his career, Saturday’s first A3 525 returned a smart winner as Darragh Dwan’s Thurlesbeg Rafa (Pat C Sabbath-Fire Height Brid) shed his maiden tag in a thrilling contest.



Slow to stride from trap 5, the late starting September 2019 whelp displayed slick early dash on the outside of the field when advancing to second at the top of the backstraight while in pursuit of pacesetter Coosane Megan. Getting the better of that rival approaching the third bend, he would however find the advancing Benzema rushing up on his inside while turning and the pair became embroiled in a thrilling buckle thereafter.



Racing as one in a protracted tussle all along the home stretch, a well-timed dip of his head earned Thurlesbeg Rafa the gamest of verdicts by a head over Benzema in 29.57 (-30).



Old Bill tips his hat to passed pal Tom

Saturday featured just a sole novice contest at Thurles and already a poignant time of the year, especially in the wake of our recent November night of remembrance around the tracks, the ON2 525 returned a winner to further tug at the heartstrings as Bernadette Hogan guided Old Bill (Droopys Sydney-Starry Display) to debut success having taken over his care from her recently deceased, and most fondly remembered dad, Tom White.



Among the last lucky few to have benefitted from Tom’s caring hand, July 2020 pup Old Bill began just off the pace from trap 5 and reached the opening bend in third position behind early leader One For Billy. Disputing second entering the backstraight with near four lengths to recover, it was from this point that the Hogan debutant impressed most when readily reducing arrears on the run to the closing bends.



Striking the front while turning, a visually pleasing and strong running finish saw Old Bill draw readily clear to a commanding six length verdict over the running-on Mt Heaton Pip and sparking an emotional reception, Old Bill looks a smart prospect for the family of the late Tom White following his very smart debut time of 29.56 (-30).



Top Dog

Bouncing back to form in A3 victory, Chestnut Clint (Coolavanny Jap-Mothers Jam) looked as good as ever in his fastest of the night 29.16 (-30).



Best Bitch

It took a few runs for Taylor Kate (Tyrur Big Mike-Leamaneigh Breda) to regain her form following an extended layoff, but she was imperious in her A1 570 victory, posting a fast 31.54 (-30).



Most Impressive Debut

Impressive backstraight pace was the hallmark of Old Bill’s (Droopys Sydney-Starry Display) victory in Saturday’s ON2 525 and he looks a smart prospect having posted an impressive debut time of 29.56 (-30).



One To Watch

A touch obvious following final victory on Saturday, however, Bogger Maisey (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) looks a likely future Open racer over staying trips while currently masquerading as a graded four-bend runner. Impressing with 29.35 (-30) over 525 this time, there appears infinite improvement to come when stepped up in trip.