Ryan and Fitzgibbon are cross country Masters champions in Tipperary

Dundrum AC's Dymphna Ryan in the Tipperary cross-country Masters champion for 2021.
Thurles Crokes was the venue last Sunday for the County Masters Cross Country Championships, which were held in ideal conditions.
WOMEN’S RACE
In the women’s 4k race Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum underlined her recent good form when producing a gun to tape solo effort to come home a very worthy and convincing over 40 champion. Kealey Tideswell of Clonmel emerged from the chasing pack midway through the race to finish second and win the over 35 gold medal. Then we had Karen Coughlan of Dundrum running well over the closing stages to finish third and win the women’s over 40 silver medal. Elaine Horgan of Clonmel was fourth and third over 40, Eileen McCullough of Thurles Crokes was fifth and second over 35, with Marie O’Shea of Mooreabbey Milers sixth and first over 45.
Other medal winners were Deirdre Bailey (Mooreabbey Milers) 3rd over 35, Anne Marie Halpin (Clonmel) 2nd 0/45, Mairead Julian (Dundrum) 3rd 0ver 45, Sinead Tynan (Moyne) 1st 0/50, Martina Ryan (Thurles Crokes) 2nd 0/50, Mary Hinchy (Mooreabbey Milers) 1st 0/65, Esme Alexander (Coolquill) 1st 0/60 and Hilary Collins (Coolquill) 1st 0/70.
In the team event the over 35 gold medals were won by Dundrum, with Thurles Crokes second and Mooreabbey Milers third.
In the over 45 team event Mooreabbey Milers were first. This race also incorporated the men’s over 65 race. Matt Alexander (Coolquill) was 1st over 65 with Leslie Smyth (Coolquill) 2nd and Tom Quinn (Clonmel) 3rd. In the over 70 Eddie Cahalan (Coolquill) was first with Myles McHugh (Clonmel) first over 75. In the team event Coolquill won gold, with Clonmel winning silver.
