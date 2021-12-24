A book that's worthy of the Field of Legends in Tipperary

One of the finest sports books to have emerged in the past twelve months is Semple Stadium, Field of Legends, Liam Ó Donnchú’s pictorial record of the famous old Thurles stadium.

In words and pictures, the book charts the stadium’s history, from its early days when it was owned by the Thurles Agricultural Society and known locally as Molloy’s Field before its purchase by the GAA in 2010, to its renaming as Thurles Sportsfield and its eventual rebranding as Semple Stadium in 1971.

Over the course of its pages, the author takes us through all of the famous games that have been played there over the years.

However, this book is much more than a GAA publication.

Also included are the Féile music concerts that the stadium hosted some 30 years ago, as well as other events such as the gathering of 6,200 Irish Girl Guides to celebrate the centenary of their organisation on May 7 2011.

And there are many stories of social history that capture the mood of the times.

One such tale relates the widespread criticism of the facilities at Thurles Sportsfield for the 1946 Munster hurling final, in which Cork beat Limerick by 3-8 to 1-3.

“Unless the catering in Thurles is improved, all such matches should be taken from it,” said Rev Dr Connolly at a meeting of the Cork County Board.

“The days when Thurles was famous are gone. Thousands of Cork supporters failed to get a bite to eat there and the stewarding was very bad.”

Some of the thousands of supporters who travelled to Thurles failed to get into the Sportsfield and had to make do with listening to the radio broadcast of the match downtown.

However the people of the town and the Sportsfield committee took umbrage with the Cork criticism, with many pointing out that food restrictions were still in force following the end of the Second World War.

Liam Ó Donnchú writes that “many who had come the night before the 1946 Munster final on the mail train, hoping to be accommodated in Thurles, were disappointed, as every possible place was booked out.

“They were compelled to spend the night in the open, in some barn or outhouse. At three o’clock in the morning a lively, impromptu dance, to the music of an accordion, was held at the Westgate corner of Liberty Square, and at all hours people were moving up and down the streets.”

Such was the criticism of the facilities that many supporters brought their own refreshments to the rematch between Cork and Limerick the following year, leaving several caterers in Thurles with large supplies of bread and other food on their hands on Monday.

Cork, incidentally, were again successful in that 1947 final, winning by 2-6 to 2-3.

The book also describes the epic sporting moments that have taken place on the hallowed turf, including the Great Bicycle Finals of 1944, including Christy Ring’s wonder goal; the centenary All-Ireland and Munster hurling finals in 1984, and Maurice Fitzgerald’s unforgettable point in 2001.

There are also tributes to the players, managers, staff, locals and the wider GAA community who ensure that Tom Semple’s field remains front and centre in the story of Gaelic sport.

Semple Stadium’s significant contribution to the local economy is also highlighted.

The stadium and its commercial partner, D-Vine Catering, spend €1.5 million each year directly in the local economy on wages, goods and services.

The stadium draws all of its maintenance, catering and cleaning staff from the local area, and they can number more than 100 on big match days.

Pre-Covid, an average of 280,000 people attended sporting events there every year, bringing an annual spend of more than €20 million to the town.

A native of Hollyford in west Tipperary, Liam Ó Donnchú now resides at Ballymoreen, between Littleton and Horse and Jockey.

Having spent over four decades as a primary school teacher, Liam, now retired, is director of Lár na Páirce, the museum of Gaelic Games in Thurles, and was for many years PRO of Semple Stadium.

He is a former player, secretary and chairman of Thurles Sarsfields GAA club and at present its vice-president.

He is the author of such publications as Tom Semple and the Thurles Blues, Thurles Sarsfields GAA Story Volumes 1 and 2, Pouldine School: Inné agus Inniu, and co-author of Tipperary’s GAA Ballads and Horse and Jockey, A Pictorial Record. He has also written numerous articles on Gaelic games.

Liam is married to Catherine and they have four adult children: Eoghan, Muireann, Neasa and Killian.