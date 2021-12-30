Clonmel Commercials and Durlas Óg meet in highly-anticipated Tipperary minor football final

This weekend sees the hugely-anticipated county U17 (minor) A football championship final down for decision.

The A and B finals were launched in Deansgrove in Dundrum House Hotel.

County Bord na nÓg chairman Tommy Landers wished all teams well and congratulated the captains in attendance on leading their squads to this stage of our competitions.

The chairman of the Friends of Tipperary Football, Michael Devlin, said these young players are the future of Tipperary football and he wished all teams well in the county deciders.

In the A final Clonmel Commercials will take on Durlas Óg in Dundrum at 2pm on Sunday January 2. The last time these sides played each other in a final was in 2018, when the south division representatives took the honours.

Commercials have reached the final by defeating Kilsheelan Kilcash in the south final, followed by victory over Ballina in the quarter-final and JK Brackens in the semi-final at Clonmel Sportsfield. They have joint captains in Oisin Forristal and Eoghan Walsh. The Commercials mentors are Riain Forristal, Philly Ryan, Conal O’Reilly, Jason Parker, Tom O’Ceallaigh, with physio Kevin Shelly.

Durlas Óg are looking to complete the double, having won the hurling final earlier in the year. Having lost the mid final to JK Brackens, they bounced back to defeat Rockwell Rovers in the county quarter-final and went on to overcome Newport in the semi-final. Alex Moloney captains the mid team, while Tony Lanigan takes charge of this team for a final time.