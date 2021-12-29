New date for county Tipperary minor B football championship semi-final

Above: Tommy Landers, chairman, county Tipperary Bord na nÓg pictured with Cahir captain Dylan Butler and Galtee Rovers captain Eoin Halpin at the recent county Under 17 B football final launch. On the right is Michael Devlin, chairman, Friends of Tipperary Football. These sides will play each other in the semi-final next Monday, January 3 with the winners to play Golden Kilfeacle in the county final. Picture: Michael Boland
The county U17 (minor) B football championship semi-final between Cahir and Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun's will now be played next Monday January 3 in Bansha at 1pm.
The referee is Aherlow's Seanie Peters.
The match was to have taken place this evening, Wednesday.
Golden Kilfeacle await the winners in the final, on a date and at a venue to be decided.
