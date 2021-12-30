Tipperary county U21 B hurling championship semi-finals down for decision

Grangemockler Ballyneale's Tom Brett (left) and Cahir's Liam Hickey in action during the south U21 B hurling championship final. Grangemockler play Clonouty Rossmore in the county semi-final on Sunday
Both FBD Insurance Tipperary county U21 B hurling championship semi-finals will be played this Sunday January 2.
Newly-crowned south champions Grangemockler Ballyneale take on Clonouty Rossmore in Bansha at 1.30, while mid champions Boherlahan Dualla will be up against Portroe in Templederry at 1.30.
Extra time will be played if necessary and both games will finish on the day.
Grangemockler Ballyneale's Tom Brett (left) and Cahir's Liam Hickey in action during the south U21 B hurling championship final. Grangemockler play Clonouty Rossmore in the county semi-final on Sunday
Fifth and Sixth Year students of Coláiste Dún Iascaigh were all dressed up for Christmas Jumper and Christmas Market Day - Natalie Crotty, Alana Devereaux, Hannah Rose O’Gorman and Saoirse McGinley.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.