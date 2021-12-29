West Tipperary U21 A hurling championship final awarded to Cappawhite Gaels

Cappawhite Gaels will face St Mary's Clonmel or Mullinahone in the county semi-final
The west U21 A hurling championship final has been awarded to Cappawhite Gaels.
They were scheduled to have played Cashel King Cormacs in the decider at Clonoulty on St Stephen's Day, but the match was postponed.
The decision to award the game to Cappawhite Gaels was made at a meeting of the west Tipp GAA Board's CCC (Competitions Control Committee) last night.
As west champions, Cappawhite Gaels will now advance to the county semi-final against St Mary's Clonmel or Mullinahone.
St Mary's and Mullinahone meet in the south final in Cahir at 1pm next Monday, January 3.
The referee for that match is Ballingarry's Paddy Ivors.
County Bord na nOg chairman Tommy Landers with joint Commercials captains Oisin Forristal and Eoghan Walsh, along with Durlas Og captain Alex Devlin at the county U17 finals launch.
