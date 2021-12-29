Search

29 Dec 2021

West Tipperary U21 A hurling championship final awarded to Cappawhite Gaels

Cashel King Cormacs were to have provided opposition in the decider

Cappawhite Gaels

Cappawhite Gaels will face St Mary's Clonmel or Mullinahone in the county semi-final

Eamonn Wynne

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The west U21 A hurling championship final has been awarded to Cappawhite Gaels.

They were scheduled to have played Cashel King Cormacs in the decider at Clonoulty on St Stephen's Day, but the match was postponed.

The decision to award the game to Cappawhite Gaels was made at a meeting of the west Tipp GAA Board's CCC (Competitions Control Committee) last night.

As west champions, Cappawhite Gaels will now advance to the county semi-final against St Mary's Clonmel or Mullinahone.

St Mary's and Mullinahone meet in the south final in Cahir at 1pm next Monday, January 3.

The referee for that match is Ballingarry's Paddy Ivors.

