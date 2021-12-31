Thurles Greyhounds: Taylor made for extended trip

Having bounced back to form on return to 570-yards last time out, David McGrath’s Taylor Kate (Tyrur Big Mike-Leamaneigh Breda) confirmed her current rude health when going back-to-back while fastest of a rare Wednesday fixture at Thurles Greyhound Stadium last week.



A powerful galloper over the extended four-bend trip, the lightly raced January 2019 whelp posted 31.54 (-30) in A1 company last time and contesting at the same trip and grade, claimed her fifth win while advancing to a hugely impressive career best time.



Producing her best break from trap 3, Taylor Kate immediately established a narrow lead on the long run to the opening turn. Maintaining a one length lead over Lynchy Boy while turning, the McGrath charge began to draw clear of that eventual runner-up along the backstraight and thoroughly catching the eye throughout, extended to a five-length winning margin while posting a brilliant 31.25 (-30).



The concluding A3 525 on Wednesday would also see a winner producing a career best performance as Christy & Louise Meaney’s Kylenoe Steph (Ballymac Best-Toms Linda) made an overdue return to winning ways in a warm contest.

Runner-up the last twice, the September 2019 whelp held every chance to go one better when tracking the early pace of Bogger Hulk to the crown of the opening turns from trap 3, while well within striking distance at just a one-length deficit.

Backstraight pace would settle the verdict thereafter as the Meaney girl overhauled the leader at halfway before asserting to a two and a half length winning margin over Bogger Hulk in a smart 29.15 (-30).



Cabra completes Hasty hattrick

Despite an admirable degree of consistency in her early career, Ava Scally’s Cabra Hasty (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) had just a brace of victories from her first sixteen races but developing an increasing penchant for the winner’s circle of late, the September 2019 whelp was back near her very best when completing a hattrick to sign off on her 2021 campaign.



Without a rise for her latest A4 525 win, the Scally stalwart broke on level terms from trap 2 and edged to a narrow lead at the opening bend when followed through by Coolside Spy. Stretching to near two lengths approaching halfway, the winner could never fully shake off the attentions of that strong running rival who, with a daring run on the inside, struck the front while tackling the closing bends.



Rallying when herself switching to the rail, Cabra Hasty battled back to join the leader when straightening in the home stretch and just seeing out the trip strongest, forged a half-length verdict close home in a 29.34 (-30) thriller!



With a similar early career record, William Egan’s Ferryforth Teddy (Droopys Jet-Ironically) was not winning out of turn on Wednesday and going one better than when second in both of his most recent outings, the June 2019 whelp claimed a most deserved third career win in impressive fashion.



Well graded for the A1 525 as a former A0 runner, the Egan charge tracked the early pace following a moderate start from trap 2 and reached the backstraight with a strong four lengths to recover on Bogger Murty while duelling with Cabra Sonic for second. Powering to the closing bends however, Ferryforth Teddy ranged up on the inside of the leader and despite briefly checked, powered to the front off the final turn for a two-length winning margin over Bogger Murty in 29.40 (-30).

Next best over the standard distance on Wednesday, the Trial-And-Error-Syndicate’s Great Jet (Good News-Jaytee Osprey) claimed the fifth win of her career, and in most game style.



In rear division following a slow start from trap 2, the February 2019 whelp sneaked his way to fourth place around the bends but crucially reached the backstraight with little more than two lengths to claw back on Flattenthecurve and Bull Run Ripple.

Superior strength on the run to the closing bends, however, saw Great Jet range up on the inside of the leaders and extending clear of Bull Run Ripple thereafter, she posted 29.47 (-30) in an ultimately cosy two length verdict.



Another runner confirming current good form while claiming the fourteenth win of his hugely competitive career was the Chestnut Syndicate’s Chestnut Clint (Laughil Blake-Playmistyforme) when landing the first of the night’s A3 525 events.

The June 2018 whelp doesn’t know how to run a bad race but back in his ideal trap 1 berth on Wednesday, the Paraic Campion early pacer repelled Cabra Cleo for a crucial first bend lead before containing that same rival throughout a one and a half length win, posting 29.59 (-30).



Also impressive when claiming a maiden victory at the fourth time of asking, Paul Pardy’s So Its Cracked (Paradise Madison-Lillies Supreme) claimed the night’s A5 525 in another close affair.



Just headed around the opening bends by Bettys Richie, the lightly raced August 2019 whelp rallied well following a bump and re-joined the pacesetter beyond halfway before striking the front at the closing bends. Repelling a persistent runner-up thereafter, So Its Cracked posted 29.55 (-30) in a half-length verdict.



Buck sparks Peacock brace

Rounding out a successful season with a brace of winners on the Wednesday fixture, the busy kennels of Liam Peacock extended a smart run of recent form at the Premier venue with June 2020 pup Bogger Buck (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Bogger Bonnie) sparking the double in his ON2 525 contest.



Tracking the early pace of Anglesey Honey to the opening bends, it was in the latter half of the race where Bogger Buck impressed most. Overturning a three-length halfway deficit at the closing bends, the Peacock pup extended readily clear to a four-length verdict while posting 29.90 (-30) over the running-on Woodenstown Elf.



The double was completed for trainer Liam Peacock in the later A4 525 when Shaun Carroll’s Callys Lady (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) doubled her win tally in a fifth career outing, recovering from a slow start to again display her strong staying abilities while striking the front at the third bend in a three and a half length verdict over Dromulton Jet while posting 29.87 (-30).



Another doubling her win tally in the A6 525, John Ryan’s Private Katie (Skywalker Farloe-Cabra Zara) led throughout her fifth career start for trainer John Byrne. Posting 29.72 (-30), she led home Heavens Dollar with five and a half lengths to spare after Michael Heaphy’s Acres Miracle (Belles Direction-Archaton Becca) also claimed a second career win in the A7 525, proving two and a half lengths too strong for Tobar Juliet in 30.01 (-30).



The first of the maiden victories on Wednesday came in the opening A8 525 where Michael Flanagan’s Charmless Man (Laughil Blake-Colorado April) progressed for his debut outing while registering 29.91 (-30) in a seven and a half length victory over Try Again Sally, stretching clear of first bend bumping in a dominant performance.



Top Dog

Gaining reward for his consistency, Ferryforth Teddy (Droopys Jet-Ironically) resumed winning ways in impressive fashion with his bump affected 29.40 (-30) harbouring deeper merit than first glance may suggest.



Best Bitch

Taylor Kate (Tyrur Big Mike-Leamaneigh Breda) sparkled once again over the 570-yard trip and rises to Open class for her next outing following a sublime 31.25 (-30) in A1 victory.



One To Watch

Green in his debut outing, Ciaran Flanagan’s Woodenstown Elf (Laughil Blake-Mags Chaperal) caught the eye from halfway in his four length second to Bogger Buck in their ON2 525 clash and can be expected to step up markedly for the experience gained.