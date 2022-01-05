Search

05 Jan 2022

Athletics Ireland launches Women in Sport strategic plan to coincide with Nollaig na mBan

Extensive plan that supplies a road map for the hard work ahead

Sharlene Mawdsley

Tipperary sprinter Sharlene Mawdsley

Athletics Ireland is proud to announce the launch of its Women in Sport strategic plan 2021-2024, during the week of January 6, coinciding with Nollaig na mBan. 

This plan is designed to both expresses its commitment to women in sport and its vision of inspiring the nation to be active, healthy and to perform through athletics. 

Athletics Ireland is continuing to advocate, contribute and support greater female representation at all levels of the sport. This strategic plan has been in development under Athletics Ireland Women in Sport Officer, Lilly-Ann O’Hora, in conjunction with an extensive consultation process to finalise the plan.  

Athletics Ireland will ensure that its actions, programmes and initiatives are member-centred, with a commitment to promoting female athletic endeavours. This plan puts women at the heart of the organisation's strategic direction, while continuing the growth of female representation across its membership, participants, partnerships and supporters. 

It is an extensive plan that supplies a road map for the hard work ahead to achieve the stretch of objectives and future opportunities identified for Women in Sport.

“From being an athletics administrator, official and parent of athletes, female role models in our sport are vital to inspire more women to get involved, with a strategic plan we can connect, communicate, empower, encourage and support women and provide them with more opportunities to increase their visibility,”  says Aisling Hoey, Munster Schools Athletics Secretary, Munster Athletics Juvenile PRO, County Tipperary Registrar and IT Manager.

