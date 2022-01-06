Cahir GAA Club St Stephen's Day Walk for South Tipperary Hospice was well supported

CAHIR GAA CLUB

Activities

Cahir GAA would like to wish everybody a happy new year and freedom from covid at long last. We are eagerly looking forward to the start of training and competitive action. Some of our players are training with County teams at the moment and we would like to congratulate them and wish them well. The experience they are getting is invaluable.

AGM

Our Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday January 31 in Cahir House Hotel at 8pm. Hopefully covid restrictions will not interfere with proceedings and we will have a very good attendance. Nomination papers have been sent out and are available from the secretary Eddie Lonergan as well.

Due to covid this year we did not have our annual St. Stephens Day fun games of hurling and football, but it was good to see the ladies footballers out enjoying themselves that morning.

Juvenile News

County Football Semi Final took place on Monday January 3, 2022 with Cahir v Galtee Rovers in Bansha with victory going to the Bansha boys.

St Stephen's Day Walk

Thanks to all who supported and donated to the St Stephen's Day Walk in aid of South Tipperary Hospice. A total of €902.17 was collected on the day. Well done to the Juvenile Club volunteers who organised this fundraiser

Club News

The Club always does its best to send out a weekly email with the latest club news on it. Some weeks it is printed in the local paper The Nationalist. We are grateful to Maria Taylor who works so hard to publish all the local weekly news. If anybody would like to receive our weekly email, please give your email address to our secretary or PRO. Finally, we wish the best of luck to all our players, parents, mentors and Club members who work so hard to keep our voluntary club thriving.