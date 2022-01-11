Tipperary name side to face Kerry in McGrath Cup on Wednesday night

Conor Sweeney returns for Tipperary for their game with Kerry in the McGrath Cup
Ahead of tomorrow night's Round 2 McGrath Cup game against Kerry at Templetuohy at 7 pm, Tipperary Senior Football manager David Power has named his side.
The team shows six changes to the one that started against Limerick on Sunday.
In to the side come goalkeeper Michael O'Reilly who replaces Evan Comerford, and there are five changes to the forwards with Jordan Moloney, Conor Sweeney, Bill Maher, Eanna McBride and Mark Stokes all being named to start.
Leon Kennedy who was drafted in late to start in the half-forward line against Limerick will play from the beginning at wing-back against Kerry.
The Tipperary Senior Football Team in full is:
1 Michael O'Reilly, Clonmel Commercials
2 Shane O'Connell, Golden Kilfeacle
3 Liam Ryan, Clonmel Commercials
4 Jimmy Feehan, Killenaule
5 Leon Kennedy, Grangemockler Ballyneale
6 Ciaran Cannon, Clonmel Commercials
7 Colm O'Shaughnessy, Ardfinnan
8 Luke Boland, Moyle Rovers
9 Mark Russell, Aherlow
10 Jordan Moloney, JK Brackens
11 Conor Sweeney, Ballyporeen
12 Bill Maher, Kilsheelan Kilcash
13 Eanna McBride, JK Brackens
14 Shane Foley, Moyle Rovers
15 Mark Stokes, Kilsheelan Kilcash
Subs:
16 (GK) Kuba Beban, JK Brackens
17 Tadhg Carew, Aherlow
18 Ben Comerford, Grangemockler Ballyneale
19 Paul Devlin, Eire og Annacarty
20 Christy English, Ballyporeen
21 Jack Kennedy, JK Brackens
22 Darragh O'Leary, Ardfinnan
23 Mark O'Meara, Grangemockler Ballyneale
24 Stephen Quirke, Moyle Rovers
25 Johnny Ryan, Arravale Rovers
26 Tom Tobin, Rockwell Rovers
