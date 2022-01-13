Tipperary footballers will get national league campaign underway in Dungarvan

Tipperary's senior footballers will begin their Allianz national league, division four campaign with a trip to Fraher Field, Dungarvan to play Waterford on Sunday fortnight, January 30.

A week later, on Sunday February 6, they are at home to Leitrim at Semple Stadium at 2pm.

David Power's team will travel to Chadwicks Wexford Park to play Wexford at 2pm on Sunday February 20, followed by a home tie against Sligo at Semple Stadium at 7pm on Saturday February 26.

This game will be preceded by the Tipperary hurlers' meeting with Dublin at 5pm.

They have a long trip north to play Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park at 2pm on Sunday March 13, followed by another double header with the county hurlers at Semple Stadium on Sunday March 20.

The footballers meet Carlow at 3.45 while the hurlers will be up against Antrim at 1.45.

Their final league game is at home to London in Semple Stadium at 7pm on Saturday, March 26.

The division four final will be played on the weekend of April 2-3.