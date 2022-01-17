Mullinahone's 'Muzi' is doing it for Tipperary and Irish Cricket in the West Indies!

Recently the Sunday Times unearthed another sports hero with Mullinahone connections. He is Muzamil Sherzad, known as “Muzi” to his friends.
Mullinahone has another Sports Hero
Muzi was born in Jalalabad in Afghanistan. At the age of 14 he was smuggled over the Pakistani border and then across Europe to Ireland seeking his maternal uncle who was located in Mullinahone. Muzi lived in Mullinahone for a while and later in Carlow and Monaghan.
He joined a cricket club in the Dublin area and attracted the attention of Irelands U-19 coaches. He is currently a fast bowler with Irelands U-19’s in the West Indies.
Last Summer Muzi and some of his friends were seen practising cricket on the GAA pitch in Mullinahone. We wish Muzi well and hope that he goes on to follow his dream of playing professional cricket with Ireland.
