St Molleran's GAA Club's U20 team's playing season ends

St Molleran's GAA Club
St Molleran’s GAA Club’s U20 team finished their run in last year’s competition on Sunday last in Dunhill. Unfortunately, the result was not in the Carrickbeg team’s favour as Tramore won the game comfortably.
Tramore had 13 players up to the age compared to three on the St Molleran's team. This gave Tramore a big advantage before the game even commenced.
It is not all bad news though as this young group of players will gather themselves together again to start this year's championship in the middle of next month.
There was no winner of this week’s St Molleran’s GAA Club Development lotto jackpot of €5,750. Five people matched three numbers. The numbers drawn were 02,13,16,18.
The club sends get well soon wishes to Phil Moore, who had a fall recently. Members wish her a quick and speedy recovery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.