Tipperary Soccer: Clean sweep for three Clonmel clubs in Division 1

Peake Villa 0 – 5 Clonmel Celtic

High-flying Clonmel Celtic look set fair for a rapid return to the Premier League after another comprehensive performance away to Peake Villa’s second side on Sunday morning in Thurles.

Celtic were quickly out of the traps and showed why they are top when scoring three goals in a seven-minute spell that shook the home side and practically sealed the win before the 20 minute mark. They added a fourth by the 24th minute from a well- taken free kick and finished the scoring for the afternoon with a fifth just before the half-hour to seal the points by the break.

Both sides made wholesale changes in the second half and the game was a lot closer, but with the visitors playing well within themselves, and never looking uncomfortable at any point.

Old Bridge 3 – 2 Cullen Lattin

This was a very hard- fought, competitive contest played at a breezy Green Lane, with the home side desperate for points to try to give themselves any chance of avoiding the dreaded drop to the Second Division.

The Bridge were on top from the kick-off and had early chances through Martin Kennedy and Connie Power. In the 10th minute a good move down the right side saw Darren Guiry’s pass collected by Kennedy, who finished to the net to give his side the lead their general play deserved. Cullen had a few half-chances of their own but nothing came of them, as the home defence were solid and uncompromising.

The home side, while playing well, didn’t create a chance until Darren Guiry went close with a free kick on the half-hour mark, and Jake Mulcahy also had a good chance to extend the lead 10 minutes before the break, but his effort flew over the crossbar.

But the second goal finally came a minute later, when Kennedy was fouled when straight through on goal and Connie Power converted the resultant penalty to give the Bridge a two-goal cushion.

Two minutes before the break Jonathan Ryan had a header cleared off the line, denying The Bridge a third goal.

The visitors changed their formation and tactics in the second half and had the home side under a lot of pressure, pulling a goal back three minutes before the hour mark when Michael Elligott seized on an opportunity and fired home from close range. The home side hung in, however, and in the 72nd minute re-established their two-goal lead when Darren Guiry finished a Jack Kennedy corner to the net.

Cullen weren’t finished, though, and shortly afterwards Liam Powell was forced to pull off another great save, which proved to be vital, as John Breen netted for the away team in the final minute of the game. Alas it was not enough for Cullen and the home side took the vital points.

Tipperary Town 1 – 3 Wilderness Rovers

Two late goals sealed a hard-fought win for Wilderness Rovers in this game, keeping them right in touch with both the league title race and the race for promotion back to the Premier League, with a win that all but finishes the home side’s chances of being involved at the business end of the season.

Early pressure from the Wildies eventually gave them the lead when Shane O’Meara scored from close range after Eric Higgins could only parry a long distance effort, but the home side were level before the break when Johnny Ryan broke up an attack to find Stephen Quinn, who played a perfect ball to Anthony Harding, and the striker made no mistake.

The second period was a tough but fair game, with the away side having the bulk of possession, but time and again being denied by superb defending by the home team. Four minutes from the end Wilderness got the vital second goal with a great strike from the edge of the box from Graham Kelly. Shane O’Meara then scored from close range to ensure the Clonmel side went home with the precious points.