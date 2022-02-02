Tipperary Rugby: Huge boost for Clonmel with first AIL win away in Omagh

ENERGIA ALL IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2C

OMAGH 6 CLONMEL 8

It may have taken until the 12th round of this year’s AIL Division 2C for Clonmel to record their first win of the season, but the wait was well worth it for those who made the eight-hour, 740km round trip to Omagh, County Tyrone on Saturday last.

The famine is over, perhaps!

Well, maybe claiming the end of a famine is somewhat of an exaggeration but Clonmel’s rugby team and supporters certainly shared some of the sentiments famously expressed by Richard Stakelum in Killarney in 1987 at the end of a Titantic struggle at the Thomas Mellon Grounds in Omagh, and the sweet taste of a league win after months of disappointment.

We made that long journey north with quiet confidence after recent decent performances against Enniscorthy away and Tullamore at home, while at the same time knowing that Omagh had developed considerable momentum themselves through some impressive results – both at home and away. Despite these results, the confidence levels in the Clonmel squad were high, which is a credit to both the team and their management, ably led by Ian Keatley.

Clonmel kicked off and early attacking pressure resulted in a Clonmel penalty after just two minutes of play but it wasn’t long before Darren Cass gave Clonmel a well-deserved 3-0 lead with another penalty.

Clonmel exerted much pressure all over and the try they richly deserved eventually had to come.

From a precise throw-in by Brandon Delicato, Jack Lonergan (both were excellent all day) won the line out under massive pressure from bigger and taller men. An unstoppable rolling maul was brought to ground by Omagh illegally.

With the Clonmel faithful screaming for a penalty try, the team has the discipline to play on and Ian Cunningham broke through for a great and well-deserved try in the corner. The conversion was almost impossible, leaving the score at 8-0 to the visitors.

By half-time the northerners had the game back to 8-3, with Clonmel defending magnificently to deny them anything more than a successful penalty.

A five-points advantage was certainly not a comfortable lead facing into the difficult wind. The start of the second half was ominous as Clonmel misjudged the kick-off, resulting in a splendid take in the air by one of Omagh’s big second rows. The loss to injury of the impressive Rob Wynne was also a concern.

After Omagh moved the ball through the hands featuring forwards and backs, Clonmel were penalised for not rolling away in the tackle. The tricky penalty was missed but a loose clearance kick was run back by Omagh, who forced another penalty. The score was now 6-8 and the die-hard Clonmel supporters on the sideline may have started to fear the worst. However, the team rose as one and went on to completely boss almost all of the second half.

Clonmel sensed blood when the Omagh blindside flanker was sin-binned for hands in the ruck, with his team under massive pressure.

The resultant Clonmel penalty brought play to the 22 metre line and Clonmel eventually crossed but the ball was held up. The value of a strong squad was there to be seen with replacements making huge, hard-yards contributions.

With Clonmel looking very composed in defence, a Garryowen into the wind was held up and Omagh won a cheap (but entirely correct) penalty for offside under the 10 metre rule. This difficult kick just fell short but Omagh were awarded one last penalty, just as the president of Omagh RFC conceded that it was Clonmel’s day.

The tension was unbearable as the Omagh outhalf lined up a difficult kick. The crossfield wind seemed to whip up at this time and Clonmel hearts could beat again after the kick came back off the post and was gathered by an alert pack. Game over and a narrow and vital victory for Clonmel.

We have stated here before that the better team usually wins rugby games and, despite the narrow margin, Clonmel were most worthy winners on the day.



CITY OF DERRY NEXT UP

There’s a bit to go in this league yet and we all look forward to the visit of City of Derry RFC to Clonmel on February 19.

This report cannot conclude without mentioning the welcome and generosity of our hosts. This was summed up by the unexpected but much appreciated donation received from president Kevin Murnahan and Omagh members for the 50:22 Hiking Challenge in support of Clonmel RFC and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

You will find more details of the 50:22 fund raiser on www.clonmelrfc.ie.