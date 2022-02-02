Search

Tipperary athlete Courtney McGuire impresses for UL

Courtney McGuire, represented UL in the 3,000m at The National Inter Varsities Indoor Championships in Athlone.

02 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Courtney’s impressive performance for UL


The National Inter Varsities Indoor Championships took place last Saturday in Athlone.
Courtney McGuire, representing UL, competed in the 3,000m race over 15 laps.
Right from the start Courtney was well positioned with the leaders, going through 400m in 78 secs. Courtney kept the tempo going over the next few laps when reaching 1,600m in 5 mins 12 secs. She maintained that pace over the final few laps, finishing 6th in 9 mins 50 secs, a brilliant effort by Courtney.
She can now head to the John Treacy 10 mile in Dungarvan this coming weekend full of confidence.
Going on her impressive performance in Santry last November when finishing 39th in the National senior women’s cross-country championships, Courtney is well capable of a top-class performance in the national intermediate women’s 5,000m Cross-Country championships, when her club, Clonmel AC, will have a strong team competing after winning national senior medals last November.

