Tipperary get off to winning start in the Allianz NHL at Portlaoise

Tipperary 0-21

Laois 1-14

Tipperary had a winning start to their Allianz National Hurling league campaign when put hosts Laois to the sword at a wet and windy Portlaoise this evening.

Tipp Manager Colm Bonnar got the start he craved and the two points secured represent a great start to the league, especially coming after the loss to Kerry in Munster Co-Op league which proved something of a shock to the system.

Wind and rain greeted spectators to O'Moore Park, Portlaoise for this game and the pitch was showing up heavy even before the teams emerged to do their warm up. So, by the time the ball was thrown in there was already plenty of soft ground throughout the pitch – it would make for difficult underfoot.

Depite playing into the wind and the rain, Tipp had opened up a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 13 minutes - Jason Forde (3), Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris getting on target against Stephen Maher points for Laois.

Denis Maher was getting onto a lot of ball in attack and was supplying a series of scores - a feature which was to continue as Tipp moved into a 0-11 to 0-7 interval lead - Forde (3), Morris, Kehoe and Cathal Barrett adding points, while Stephen Maher (3) and goalkeeper Enda Rowland added Laois' points.

Rowland was central to the action in the half as he saved a Jason Forde penalty in the 25th minute after Kehoe had been fouled - the ball scraped over the crossbar for a Tipp minor, rather than a major. At the other end, Brian Hogan made a number of good saves in the half.

Tipp had extended their lead to seven points early in the second half, but a goal from a long range Enda Rowland free in the 13th minute, gave Laois some hope - a nuber of overhead swipe from Stephen Maher may have gotten a touch on the sliothar as it passed by Brian Hogan in the Tipp goal.

However, the Premier lads never looked like losing this game and Jason Forde continued with his scoring spree and ended up with 0-11 to his name on the night. The Tipp lads saw out the game as they traded points with Laois for whom Paddy Purcell was red carded in the 10th minute of the second half, following a swipe on Craig Morgan.

It was a solid victory for Tipp on a bad night for hurling. They entertain Kilkenny in Semple Stadium next Sunday in the second round.