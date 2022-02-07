Feast of goals in Tipperary soccer at the weekend - Rosegreen score eight!

Dylan McGrath Cullen/Lattin gets his shot away despite the efforts of Cahir Park's Jason Harrington and Peter Heaney in last Saturday's TSDL Youths Division 1 game at Cahir Park. Pic: Michael Boland.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cahir Park 2 – 0 Cullen Lattin
Cashel Town 0 – 6 Peake Villa
Galbally United 7 – 1 St Michael’s
TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic 0 – 7 Clonmel Town
Moyglass Utd v Bansha Celtic (off)
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cashel Town 2 – 5 St Michael’s
Peake Villa 6 – 0 Glengoole United
Cahir Park 0 – 6 Clonmel Town
Two Mile Borris 1 – 3 Bansha Celtic
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa 3 – 0 Cullen Lattin
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge (off)
St Michael’s v Wilderness Rovers (off)
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Mullinahone 2 – 1 Clonmel Celtic
Clonmel Town 2 – 1 Cashel Town
Rosegreen Rangers 8 – 1 Kilsheelan United
St Nicholas 1 – 4 Galbally United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Donohill and District 1 – 1 Burncourt Celtic
Powerstown 1 – 1 Two Mile Borris
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic (off)
Dualla 2 – 2 Moyglass United
Clerihan 6 – 0 Tipperary Town
