Search

07 Feb 2022

Feast of goals in Tipperary soccer at the weekend - Rosegreen score eight!

Feast of goals in Tipperary soccer at the weekend - Rosegreen score eight!

Dylan McGrath Cullen/Lattin gets his shot away despite the efforts of Cahir Park's Jason Harrington and Peter Heaney in last Saturday's TSDL Youths Division 1 game at Cahir Park. Pic: Michael Boland.

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Feb 2022 1:37 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cahir Park 2 – 0 Cullen Lattin
Cashel Town 0 – 6 Peake Villa
Galbally United 7 – 1 St Michael’s


TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic 0 – 7 Clonmel Town
Moyglass Utd v Bansha Celtic (off)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cashel Town 2 – 5 St Michael’s
Peake Villa 6 – 0 Glengoole United
Cahir Park 0 – 6 Clonmel Town
Two Mile Borris 1 – 3 Bansha Celtic


Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa 3 – 0 Cullen Lattin
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge (off)
St Michael’s v Wilderness Rovers (off)


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Mullinahone 2 – 1 Clonmel Celtic
Clonmel Town 2 – 1 Cashel Town
Rosegreen Rangers 8 – 1 Kilsheelan United
St Nicholas 1 – 4 Galbally United


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Donohill and District 1 – 1 Burncourt Celtic
Powerstown 1 – 1 Two Mile Borris
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic (off)
Dualla 2 – 2 Moyglass United
Clerihan 6 – 0 Tipperary Town

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media