Tipperary Soccer: Premier Leagues wins for Peake, Clonmel Town and Bansha

Peake Villa 6 – 0 Glengoole United

Glengoole were the visitors to the Tower Grounds in Thurles on Sunday morning in what was tough conditions for a game in blustery and wet conditions, as Villa continued to chase the leaders at the top of the Premier League.

The hosts started quickly and scored in the first minute when Ronan McGuire netted, to set the tone of this game. They kept the pressure on and in the fourth minute doubled their lead when Matthew McKevitt scored. They extended that lead to three in the 17th minute when Pippy Carroll got his usual goal when he scored from close range. And McGuire got his second of the day when he finished nicely to the top corner from the edge of the box shortly after. Ten minutes before the break Villa were awarded a free kick and Pippy Carroll's strike deflected off Ronan McGuire to the net securing his hat trick and sending his side to half time with an insurmountable 5-0 lead.

The second half was a quieter affair with the points secured, though the home side continued to have the lions share of the possession. Matthew McKevitt was rewarded for his fine performance with his second goal of the day in the 14 minutes from the end to cap a six of the best performance by his side.

Cahir Park 0 – 6 Clonmel Town

Clonmel Town stayed well in the hunt for the Premier League this season with another strong performance against a Cahir Park side rapidly running out of road in the relegation battled at the bottom of the division.

The visitors were dominant throughout, and it was only wasteful finish that kept the game at parity before Rhys O’Regan finally opened the scoring in the twenty first minute. However, the home side didn’t drop their heads and continued to battle throughout the half with the game going to the break with just the minimum between the teams. The Park then had a good spell for the first ten minutes of the second period before hobbling themselves in a three minute period just after the hour mark.

On 62 minutes they conceded a second when Alan Lonergan headed home a free kick and minutes later were reduced to ten men as a result of a sending off.

With both dominance in general play and now in numbers, Town took complete control and added a third when O’Regan fired home his second of the afternoon.

The real shine on the scoreboard was added in the final six minutes when Town fired home three more unanswered goals, with Kyle Cuddy getting his name on the score sheet along with two in the final two minutes by Craig Guiry.

Two Mile Borris 1 – 3 Bansha Celtic

Bansha Celtic made amends for their surprising loss last weekend by getting back to winning ways against a younger Two Mile Borris side in Newhill Park on Sunday last.

The game started amid heavy winds which made passing by both sides a struggle, and chances were at a premium early in the tie. The home side eventually settled down and opening the scoring in the 23rd minute when Martin Darmody found Urban Nolan free in the area, and he made no mistake slotting the ball past the stranded keeper.

Unfortunately for the home side they were only able to enjoy the lead for less than five minutes before the game was brought back level courtesy of a penalty kick despatched to the net by Celtic’s Tony Egan.

The real turning point of the game came five minutes before the break when the home side were reduced to ten men after their keeper was punished for a foul outside his area with a red card.

Though they managed to make it to the break without conceding, two early goals in the second period by the visitors through Eamon Crosse and a Darren Mc Grath effort made it an uphill struggle for the hosts. As the game wore on, the stronger more physical Celtic side made it difficult for Borris to get back into the tie, and they shot themselves in the foot near the end, when they were awarded a penalty of their own but put the kick high over the crossbar.

In the end it was Bansha’s day as they leapfrogged their opponents in the Premier League table.