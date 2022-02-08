Tipperary Soccer: Peake Villa wins puts Lattin/Cullen nearer the drop

Peake Villa 3 – 0 Cullen Lattin

The only game in the First Division was a huge one for both sides as they battle to stay in the division next season, and despite missing a number of regulars it was a youthful Villa side that took the points to leave their opponents in real relegation trouble.

Villa started brightest in the tough weather conditions and Danny Treacy and Jordan Fahy were having fun down the right flank which led to a couple of half chances but they failed to hit the target.

Jack Kelly then came close on the half hour mark but his shot was deflected out for a corner.

At that point you could sense the opening goal was coming for the Thurles outfit and from Darren McGuire’s resulting corner the ball was headed in by a Cullen defender to put the home side one up.

The visitors came more in to the game after this but some good defending kept them at bay and the one time they couldn’t Shane McGuire produced an excellent save in the home goal.

Early in the second half the visitors had another great chance to equalize but McGuire again pulled off a great save, and Villa punished that miss when they went two up on the hour mark after another great delivery was finished to the net by top scorer Robbie Stapleton.

The home side wrapped up the points with four minutes left when James O’Sullivan rifled one home from the edge of the area past the stranded visiting keeper.