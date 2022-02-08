Search

08 Feb 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Peake Villa wins puts Lattin/Cullen nearer the drop

Tipperary Soccer: Peake Villa wins puts Lattin/Cullen nearer the drop

A race for possession in last Saturday's TSDL Division 1 Youths game played at Cahir Park between Ronan Powell (Cahir Park) and Paddy Downey (Cullen/Lattin). Pic: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Peake Villa 3 – 0 Cullen Lattin
The only game in the First Division was a huge one for both sides as they battle to stay in the division next season, and despite missing a number of regulars it was a youthful Villa side that took the points to leave their opponents in real relegation trouble.
Villa started brightest in the tough weather conditions and Danny Treacy and Jordan Fahy were having fun down the right flank which led to a couple of half chances but they failed to hit the target.
Jack Kelly then came close on the half hour mark but his shot was deflected out for a corner.
At that point you could sense the opening goal was coming for the Thurles outfit and from Darren McGuire’s resulting corner the ball was headed in by a Cullen defender to put the home side one up.
The visitors came more in to the game after this but some good defending kept them at bay and the one time they couldn’t Shane McGuire produced an excellent save in the home goal.
Early in the second half the visitors had another great chance to equalize but McGuire again pulled off a great save, and Villa punished that miss when they went two up on the hour mark after another great delivery was finished to the net by top scorer Robbie Stapleton.
The home side wrapped up the points with four minutes left when James O’Sullivan rifled one home from the edge of the area past the stranded visiting keeper.

Tipperary Soccer: Premier Leagues wins for Peake, Clonmel Town and Bansha

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media