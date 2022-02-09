Tipperary Youths Soccer: Galbally, Clonmel Town and Peake Villa go on sprees

TSDL Youths Division 1

Galbally United 7 – 1 St Michael’s

After the very close cup game these two teams played out recently, there was much anticipation on Saturday about them meeting again in the league, but in the end the Division 1 league leaders were blown away by an outstanding performance by the Galbally Youths, who have also blown the title race wide open with the result they produced.

Utterly dominant from the start, the home side opened the scoring after only four minutes when James O’Sullivan found the net and Owen O’Sullivan added a second four minutes later. Owen O’Sullivan had his second on the quarter-hour mark and that looked like putting the game to bed, only for Cian O’Dwyer to get a goal back for the Saints and make it look like they might make a game of it after all.

But they were unable to make any more inroads into the scoreboard and as the game wore on, the physicality of the home side showed, with them finally extending the lead in the 68th minute through a Liam Carew strike.

This seemed to completely knock the stuffing out of the visitors and the home side added three more in a scintillating ten -minute spell before the end when they added three more goals, a brace for James O’Sullivan and a second by Carew.

Cashel Town 0 – 6 Peake Villa

With results elsewhere going their way, Peake Villa youths were even more determined to get a good result on their return to footballing action after the enforced break when they made the trip down the M8 to play Cashel Town in Palmershill.

In terrible conditions, the visitors picked up where they left off before the Covid break and played some great football in the first half.

Two quickfire goals from striker Robbie Stapleton had the visitors two up after 15 minutes, and they continued to control the game before adding a third on the half- hour mark when Donnacha Troy finished off some lovely football with a well-taken goal.

They then made it four just before half-time with a cool finish from Aidan Butler after a great free kick delivery from Niall Dunne.

The second half saw more of the same, with Villa giving no chances away and dealing with playing against the stormy conditions.

Conor Wall and Mike Anthony added two further goals for the game to finish 6-0, and set up what is going to be a very exciting run to the end of the season.

Cullen/Lattin’s Darragh Quirke comes under pressure from Jason Lonergan (Cahir Park) in last Saturday’s Youths Division 1 game between the sides played at Cahir Park. Picture: Michael Boland

Cahir Park 2 – 0 Cullen Lattin

In a tight and competitive game played out in blustery conditions in Cahir on Saturday, it was the visitors who started much the brighter, with the home side having their goalkeeper Eoghan Doyle to thank for making three great saves in the opening minutes to keep the game level.

The visitors would ultimately come to rue those missed chances when Evin O’Regan’s pinpoint cross was met by Kyle Delaney’s diving header ten minutes before the break to give the home side the lead.

Both teams had opportunities in the second half but it was the hosts who made sure of all three points when they scored an almost identical goal to their first midway through the half. This time it was Ronan Powell’s cross from the left that was met perfectly by Jason Harrington, who volleyed home to the delight of the crowd.



TSDL Youths Division 2

Slievenamon Celtic 0-7 Clonmel Town

Clonmel Town travelled to a windy Ballypatrick on Saturday and proved to be far too strong on the day for the home team.

Playing with the aid of a strong wind, Town settled quickly and immediately put the Slievenamon goal under pressure.

That pressure paid dividends in the 10th minute when a corner kick from the left by Keenan Kerton made full use of the elements to evade everyone and fly all the way to the net.

The second goal came shortly afterwards when a goal kick from Adam Brannigan was not dealt with by the home defence and Charlie Barlow raced onto the ball, tucking it expertly to the bottom corner.

The hosts battled to get back into the game but the Division 1 side were in no mood to let up at this stage and with Michael O’Sullivan dominating in midfield they pushed home their advantage with goals before half-time by Diarmuid Ryan, Keenan Kerton again and a great strike on the run by Daragh Walsh to leave the score at 5-0 at the break and at that stage the game was effectively over.

With the aid of the elements in the second half, Slievenamon tried hard to get back into the game and battled tirelessly throughout but they came up against a resolute Town defence.

The away team remained dangerous throughout and added two further goals through Martin Ryan and Darragh Cronin to wrap up a comfortable win for them ahead of their derby this weekend against Clonmel Celtic.