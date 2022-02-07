Poignant moment as Cashel's 'Mr Football' is remembered before Tipperary League game

File Photo: Cashel's 'Mr Football' Dixie Currivan, on his 60th in Foleys, Friar St. Dixie is pictured with his brother Joe, his sisters Noelette and Eileen and relatives. R.I.P. Dixie.
Cashel Town 2 - 5 St Michael’s
St Michael’s opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute in Sunday’s Premier League game with Cashel Town when Ed Dwyer capitalised on a fumble by the home keeper to tap in to make it one nil.
Cashel responded well and were level on 20 minutes when a great passage of play involving Devon Ryan and Darragh Browne eventually saw the ball drop at the feet of Eoin Byrne and he made no mistake slotting home the equaliser.
But the visitors responded by putting together a devastating spell of football over the final 15 minutes of the first half, with a Rhys Byron goal and a brace by former Cashel Town player David Slattery leaving the score 4-1 to the away side at the break.
To Cashel’s credit they never gave up and reduced the deficit on the hour mark when Byrne netted his second, but it was the visitors who finished the scoring twenty minutes from the end when David Slattery completed his hat-trick to secure the three points.
This game was preceded by a poignant moment when the chairperson of the current League champions presented a plague to Cashel Town’s Joe Currivan, to commemorate that passing of Joe’s brother Dixie, “Mr Football” in Cashel, who passed away last July. Everyone at the ground acknowledged the memory of Dixie and how this was the first time he’d missed this particular tie since the formation of the TSDL.
