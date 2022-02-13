Search

13 Feb 2022

Bonnar likes what he is seeing from Tipperary at the moment

Tipp Manager Colm Bonnar greets Brian Cody of Kilkenny after the final whistle of today's Allianz NHL tie at FBD Semple Stadium

Tipp Manager Colm Bonnar greets Brian Cody of Kilkenny after the final whistle of today's Allianz NHL tie at FBD Semple Stadium

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

13 Feb 2022 8:49 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Tipperary manager spoke after the big game against Kilkenny this afternoon in FBD Semple Stadium

Tipperary Manager Colm Bonnar, though not getting carried with his teams victory over Kilkenny in this afternoon's Allianz National Hurling League tie at FBD Semple Stadium, likes what he is seeing from his charges.

Tipp secured a stirring one point victory over the visiting Cats, courtesy of a Jason Forde free late on, but the manner in which Tipp staved off a Kilkenny second half fight back, pleased the Manager and his backroom team which has been very busy putting the players through their paces since Christmas.

Tipp mixed it up a lot in terms of style. They went short, played through the lines, drove it long and remained patient throughout the game. And, though the short game broke down on occasions, the Manager lauded the players who were trying things and were brave enough to mix it up.

Denis Maher on the attack for Tipperary

"I liked the style that I saw there today in terms of what the players are trying to do. There were occasions there today where we went out of the game big time and Kilkenny came back at us and scored four, five, six points on the trot. That is something that we will have to look at and see how we can stop any team. But, at this level you are not going stop the likes of Limerick or Kilkenny or Waterford, and they will always have a dominant period. It is all about the response and our response was positive.

"We want players to have courage and I know there were a lot of cagey times when we were playing the ball out and maybe it breaks down. But we want players to be brave and we would commend them on trying to do the right thing even if a score comes off it because it is not easy when we are trying to play the ball out. But sometimes we try to transition it, sometimes we play it long so it is about getting a mix and match to see what suits us best," he said.

He added: "It is only a league game in the middle of February and it took a while for the players  and the crowd to warm up to the game. I thought we were going well with a 0-4 to 0-1 lead and we were pushing on. We got a goal out of nowhere and it gave us a bit of more belief, but the game came to life in the second half as Kilkenny came at us big time and it forced us to come back - we had to come back with a response because if we let them dominate any more than they did in the first ten minutes of the second half, they were going to roll over us.

"I was delighted with the character that the boys showed and how they stood up to it," Colm said adding that there are plenty of more players in the squad who are looking for game time in the Allianz league and who deserve to get a run out.

Next up for Tipperary is a clash with Dublin in Semple Stadium on Saturday February 26 as part of a double header with the footballers who take on Sligo. 



To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media