15 Feb 2022

Tipperary referee to take charge of National Football League division two tie in Salthill

Joint table toppers Galway will entertain Offaly

Sean Lonergan

Sean Lonergan will referee the Allianz National Football League game between Galway and Offaly in Salthill next Sunday

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

15 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary referee Sean Lonergan will be the man in the middle when Galway and Offaly meet in division two of the Allianz National Football League next Sunday, February 20.

With two wins from their opening two games the Tribesmen are joint top of the table, along with Derry and Roscommon, who also have four points.

Offaly, meanwhile, are at the foot of the division and have yet to pick up a point from any of their two games.

Moyle Rovers clubman Lonergan will get Sunday's game at Pearse Stadium in Salthill underway at 2pm.

Dublin are next on the list for the Tipperary hurlers in the National Hurling League

Another home game coming up for Colm Bonnar's charges

 

