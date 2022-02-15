Fethard Town Park is Regional Centre of Excellence for Tipperary football

The new €7 million Fethard Town Park development has been officially announced as the Regional Centre of Excellence for Tipperary football, marking what the county hopes will be the start of a new era of success.

The facility, located adjacent to the existing Fethard GAA grounds, was chosen as the Regional Centre of Excellence for Tipperary football because of its excellent facilities, including the first full-size all-weather floodlit pitch in the county.

Speaking at the launch in Fethard Town Park on Monday night, Tipperary GAA County Board secretary Tim Floyd said “Fethard Town Park is the gold standard of GAA pitches.

“We are delighted to have it as a centre of excellence for our inter-county GAA players and wish Fethard Town Park committee continued success in their ongoing development.”

Director of Fethard Town Park and Head of Economic Development at Tipperary County Council, Anthony Fitzgerald, acknowledged the huge investment by the local community in developing the 3G pitch, and welcomed the shared approach to community facilities.



Huge investment by the community, Coolmore and Magnier family



“The development of community sports facilities at Fethard Town Park is the result of years of perseverance and dedication from the local community group and significant investment from Coolmore and the Magnier family.

“We are delighted to see the facilities open to the public and look forward to many happy days ahead watching Tipperary GAA.

“It’s an exciting time for Fethard and the county.”

The construction of a community pavilion, dressing rooms, gym and café is due to commence in the coming weeks, with the completion scheduled by the end of the year.

Phase two of Fethard Town Park is funded by the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, with the support of Tipperary County Council, who successfully led the application to the Department of Rural and Community Development.