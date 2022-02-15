Search

15 Feb 2022

Carrick Davins GAA Club's latest news

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Aileen Hahesy

15 Feb 2022 6:16 PM

Carrick Davins Juvenile and Intermediate teams will return to action over the coming weeks and the club committee wishes them all the best for the year ahead.
If anyone would like to assist in a coaching or non-coaching role, please contact Antoinette at (085) 870 6690.  
The Juvenile Academy will recommence over the coming months.
The club welcomes girls and boys from age four years and over.
If you would like to register a child please get in touch with Antoinette at (085) 870 6690 or Daryl at (086) 1257093. 
All the club’s coaches are Garda vetted. 
The lotto jackpot wasn’t won last week.
Numbers drawn were: 11,13,20,26.
Seven players matched three numbers and won €30 each.
They were: Claudia Ryan, C/O Amby Walsh;Ann Murphy, 64 Ard Mhuire; Rolie, Carrickbeg; JP McGrath, online; Rolie, Carrickbeg; CA Blackmore, Mountain View; Tom Croke, C/O Billy Mackey.
Condolences
The Davins Club extends condolences to the Fahey family on the recent passing of Cathleen. 
The thoughts and prayers of the club’s members are with the family at this sad time.

