Tipperary is ‘jewel in the crown’ in national Community Games

Following a successful development meeting on January 27, the 2022 annual general meeting of County Tipperary Community Games took place via Zoom on Monday, January 31. There was a good attendance at the meeting.

Areas represented were Ballingarry, Ballinahinch, Boherlahan-Dualla, Cahir, Cloughjordan, Fethard-Killusty, Holycross, Mullinahone, Moycarkey Borris, New Inn, Newport, Powerstown-Lisronagh, St Flannan’s, Ss Peter and Paul’s, Thurles, Tipperary Town and Toomevara.

Chairman Micheal Maher welcomed guest speaker Michael Sheehan, national officer who outlined the provisional programme for 2022. Michael thanked all committee members, everybody he encountered as south team games director for their cooperation and everyone who assisted him in any way during the year. He gave great praise to the youth volunteers who he said were ‘fantastic’.

PROs were also complimented and huge commendation was given to The Nationalist, Tipperary Star and Nenagh Guardian for their continuous support, which is invaluable to the games. Gratitude was also expressed for financial support, which is vital to the organisation.

Secretary, Annette O’Donnell stated it was her first year in the job and it was not a normal year. “There were 27 areas affiliated and despite Covid we did extremely well with fantastic results at the county, Munster and national finals.”

Annette stated that as we look back on the achievements of all the competitors we recognise the hard work put in by all areas. She thanked all her fellow officers, area secretaries, volunteers, coordinators, referees, judges and a special word to youth officer Emma Murray and volunteers Izzy Corbett, Izzy Maher, Amy Morrissey, Amy Ryan, Dara Kennedy and John Lyons and Amy Hogan, who assisted with skittles. Thanks also to child officer Deirdre Ryan.

The medal haul from the national finals was gold in 9 events, silver in 6 events, bronze in 4 events and pewter in 10 events.

This amounted to 55 competitors winning gold, 27 silver, 4 bronze and 19 pewter, making 105 participants very happy, as well as the excitement of those that won medals at area, county and Munster finals by competitors that qualified in other events along the way.

Youth Officer Emma Murray stated she was delighted to the involved, and thanked all her young volunteers.

Michael Sheehan stated he was very pleased to attend the AGM, as Tipperary is considered “the jewel in the crown” as one of the most active counties in Ireland at national level.

He announced there will be no indoor team games such as basketball, badminton, spikeball or indoor soccer included on the 2022 programme. Chess and draughts are undecided. The talent events will be live.

Art, handwriting and possibly table quiz will take place later in the year. The programme will be as close as possible to 2021, with the remainder of events. Normal team games are expected to be as usual.



OFFICERS ELECTED

The following officers were elected:-

President: Breeda Christie, Tipperary Town.

Chairperson: Micheal Maher, Fethard Killusty.

Vice Chairperson: Siobhan Kennedy, Newport.

Secretary: Annette O’Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla.

Assistant Secretary: Audrey O’Dwyer Ryan, Holycross-Ballycahill.

Treasurer: Marie Corbett, Ballingarry.

Assistant treasurers: Eleanor McCahill, Tipperary Town and Albert Doyle, New Inn.

PRO South: Peggy Colville, Fethard Killusty.

PRO North: Siobhan Kennedy, Newport.

Child Officer: Deirdre Ryan, St Flannan’s.

Youth Officer: Emma Murray, Ballingarry.

Teams Competitions secretary south: Micheal Maher, Fethard Killusty.

Team Competitions secretary north: Paraic Kennedy, Newport.

Individual Events secretary, Annette O’Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla.

NEAC Delegate: Micheal Maher, Fethard Killusty.

Athletics secretary, Marie Corbett, Ballingarry.

Development Officers: South - Micheal Maher, Albert Doyle and Helena Buckley, New Inn.

Development Officers North: Siobhan and Paraic Kennedy Adrian McGinley.

Delegates to Munster Council: Micheal Maher, Annette O’Donnell, Marie Corbett, Albert Doyle.

Appeals Committee: Albert Doyle, Fr Bobby Fletcher, New Inn, Brian Heffernan, Boherlahan Dualla, Marie Corbett.

We look forward to an exciting 2022 and encourage all areas to affiliate as soon as possible. Any competitors with a singlet or tracksuit top outstanding from the 2021 finals should return them to Annette, Marie or Peggy before the end of February, please.