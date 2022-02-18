Tipperary school's All-Ireland senior camogie championship final is postponed

Lily Fahie of Cashel Community School
The Tesco All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A camogie championship final between Cashel Community School and Presentation Athenry, which was scheduled for Kinnegad at 1.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, has been postponed.
A new date has yet to be announced for the game.
Rachael Blackmore steered Shantreusse to victory in the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle at Clonmel
Tipperary’s Dillon Quirke keeps tabs on Kilkenny’s Billy Ryan during the exciting National League game at FBD Semple Stadium. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.