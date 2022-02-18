No shortage of Tipperary success at National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel

Above: Michael Sheil, representing the sponsors The Classics Club, presents the trophy for the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes to owner David Lonergan from Cahir and the connections of Tree Top Danno, which won the Champion Stakes at the National Coursing Meeting at Powerstown Park in Clonmel. Also included are trainer Kevin Barry from Ballydoyle, Rosegreen; John Egan, president of the Irish Coursing Club and Michael Murphy, Mayor of Clonmel. Picture: Imelda Grauer

Trainer Kevin Barry scooped a notable double at the National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel when Annual Fergie won the 2021/22 BoyleSports Derby, while Tree Top Danno won the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes.

The Ballydoyle, Rosegreen trainer had no fewer than 15 qualifiers at the 96th national meeting, which was staged over four days at Powerstown Park racecourse.

And more local connections celebrated the success of both Annual Fergie and Tree Top Danno.

Annual Fergie was whelped in Powerstown Park from a litter bred by racecourse resident Fergus Flynn, originally from Dillon Street, Clonmel, and his great friend Margaret Flanagan (née Barrett).

Owned by the Wilson brothers, John and Donal, from Kilkenny, the dog qualified at Edenderry and also won Corn Na Féile, hosted by the Abbeyfeale Coursing Club in Limerick at the end of December.

Above: John Boyle, sponsor, presents the trophy to Kilkenny brothers John and Donal Wilson, the owners of Annual Fergie, which won the 2021/22 BoyleSports Derby at the National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel, while Damien Matthews, treasurer of the Irish Coursing Club (ICC), presents the breeder’s trophy to joint breeders Margaret Flanagan and Fergus Flynn, from Clonmel. Also included is Ballydoyle, Rosegreen trainer Kevin Barry, who trained Annual Fergie; ICC president John Egan and Mayor of Clonmel, Michael Murphy. Picture: Imelda Grauer



Tree Top Danno, meanwhile, was another local success, this time for owner David Lonergan from Cahir and his parents Bill and Breda.

Tree Top Danno came in as a reserve but was immediately installed as favourite, and went on to justify that favouritism.

And Rushview Raven, the winner of the Horse and Jockey Hotel Oaks, was bred by Darren Lee in Roscrea and Ger Maher in Puckane, north Tipperary. The Borrisoleigh qualifier was owned and trained by Paul Willis from Mallow.