Best of luck to Tipperary's Abbey in All-Ireland semi v Ulster champions

Good luck to the abbey in All-Ireland Semi
Having qualified for the All Ireland U19B Football Post Primary Semi Final the Abbey CBS will clash with their Ulster counterparts this weekend February 26/27. The opposition details and venue were not available at time of writing.
It goes without saying we wish the Abbey who have a large spread of players from West Tipperary and East Limerick in their side including Sologhead’s Stephen Dee every success and like all semi finals the help of “lady luck”on your side to get over the line.
Churns is the title of one of the exhibits at The Art Escape Group's exhibition, which runs at Clonmel library from next Monday February 28 until Saturday March 12
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.