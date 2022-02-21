Search

21 Feb 2022

Tipperary Sports Partnership to deliver Coaching Girls in Sport workshop

Course is aimed at those coaching girls aged 12–17

Workshop

The workshop will be held on Tuesday evening March 8

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

21 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

In celebration of Women in Sports Week, which runs from March 7-12, Tipperary Sports Partnership, supported by Sports Ireland Coaching, will deliver a Coaching Girls in Sport workshop on Tuesday March 8 from 6.30-9.30pm.

This workshop has been developed by Sport Ireland Coaching to provide a professional development opportunity for coaches working in the area of sport and physical activity, and is specifically aimed at those coaching girls aged 12–17.

This workshop is aimed at coaches working in the area of children and youth sport. Although the workshop has been specifically designed for those working with 12 to 17-year-old females, coaches working with younger girls may also benefit from attendance.

Previous coaching experience is required and candidates must have a foundation level qualification at the very least to attend the course.

Registration for this course is through www.tipperarysports.ie

The cost is €15, plus booking fee.

