Tipperary Soccer: Weekened weather decimates local fixtures

Just two games went ahead in the Tipperary Southern and District League at the weekend due to the inclement wet and stormy weather
Saturday, February 19
Munster Junior Cup
Ringmahon Rangers 0 – 4 St Michael’s
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa 4 – 0 Cullen Lattin
TSDL Youths Division 2 Youth Cup Final
At Ballypatrick
Slievenamon Celtic 1 – 0 Bansha Celtic (AET)
Sunday, February 20
Munster Junior Cup
Clonakilty 0 – 2 Clonmel Town
Hibernians 2 - 0 Bansha Celtic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.