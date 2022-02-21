David Mansfield runs Tipperary's fastest ever time marathon time in Spain

Congratulations to Clonmel AC's David Mansfield who ran a superb 2:16:08 at the Seville Marathon in Spain yesterday (Sunday). This run over the 26 miles 385 yards classic course is a new Clonmel AC and county Tipperary record. This is an improvement of nearly 3 mins and 30 seconds on David's previous best at Berlin Marathon last September.

Once again this very popular event attracted a top-class entry. This year’s race saw both course records broken with an Ethiopian double by Asrar Abderehman and Alemu Megertu with huge world leading PBS of 2:04:43 and 2:18:51 respectively.

Our own David Mansfield also had a phenomenal performance when running a brilliant 2 hours 16 mins 8 secs when finishing 62nd. This is not only a club record but also a county record, brilliant achievement by David.

The Marlfield man ran a brilliant race going through the 1st 5k in 15 mins 52 secs in 74th place, he kept that pace going when reaching the 10k mark in 31 mins 55 secs in 77th place. He reached the 15k mark in 47 mins 58 secs, averaging 3 mins 19 secs per km. He kept that momentum going, reaching 20k in 63 mins 59 secs and halfway in 67 mins 29 secs when lying in 79th place. At this stage David was running well reeling off kms at 3:11 pace. This pace brought him through 25k in 80 mins 3 secs and 30k in 95 mins 54 secs and he was still powering on at a very good tempo over the final kms. He reached the 40km mark in 2 hours 9 mins 20 secs and had moved up to 63rd place and well on his way to a brilliant time. Buoyed by this he put in a tremendous effort over the closing stages to finish in a phenomenal time of 2 hours 16 mins 8 secs, fantastic achievement.

This was a fantastic performance by David, a Templemore-based Garda, who was knocking over three minutes off his previous best set in Berlin last September when he ran 2 hours 19 mins 38 secs.

David’s preparations for this event went very well as he ran a PB in the John Treacy 10 mile in Dungarvan earlier this month when finishing 4th in 50 mins 6 secs in trying conditions.