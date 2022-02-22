Tipperary Soccer: History made as Slievenamon Celtic capture first ever trophy

FULL CAPTION FOR PHOTO ABOVE:

The Slievenamon Celtic team with the Division 2 Youth Cup following their win over Bansha Celtic at Ballypatrick on Saturday last. BACK ROW from left to right: Jack McDonnell, Luke Keyes, Darragh Landers, Eoin Condon, Jack Landy. MIDDLE ROW: Tom O’Connor, Cian Phelan, Jamie Dunne, Oisin Lavin, James Hewitt, Brendan Walsh, Alex Hanrahan. FRONT ROW: Mick O’Connell, Joseph Cummins, Eoin Barry, Aaron Costin. Picture: Michael Boland

Slievenamon Celtic captain Joseph Cummins accepts the Division 2 Youths Cup from Benny Tynan, vice chairman TSDL after his side defeated Bansha Celtic in last Saturday’s final. Also included are Richard Power, TSDL treasurer (left) and Shane Ferris, TSDL committee member (right). Picture: MICHAEL BOLAND

MATCH REPORT:

Youths Division 2 Cup Final

SLIEVENAMON CELTIC 1-0 BANSHA CELTIC (after extra-time)



Following an early morning pitch inspection, the Division 2 Youths Cup final between Slievenamon Celtic and Bansha Celtic went ahead at a blustery Ballypatrick on Saturday afternoon.

This was the home side’s first attempt at winning silverware at youth level and their nerves showed early on, as Bansha settled much quicker and set the early pace, pushing the hosts back in search of an early goal. However, the Slievenamon rearguard held firm and they gradually began to get a foothold in the game. Chances were few and far between as both defences were on top, and heading into the break the stalemate remained unbroken.

The visitors turned into the second half with the elements at their backs. However it was the home team that started to get on top in midfield, led by a man of the match performance from Aaron Costin, and pushed forward in search of the all- important opening goal.

Slievenamon Celtic captain Joseph Cummins accepts the Division 2 Youths Cup from Benny Tynan, vice chairman TSDL after his side defeated Bansha Celtic in last Saturday’s final. Also included are Richard Power, TSDL treasurer (left) and Shane Ferris, TSDL committee member (right). Picture: MICHAEL BOLAND

Eoin Condon went close with a strike that just cleared the crossbar, and shortly after Cian Phelan found himself through on goal, only for an excellent save by the Bansha goalkeeper to deny him.

Moments later a free kick by Jack Landy on the edge of the area had the goalie beaten, only to rebound to safety off the crossbar, before it was scrambled away.

With Slievenamon now pushing on Bansha remained dangerous on the break, but they struggled to fashion any clear-cut chances against a defence well marshalled by Tommy O’Connor. It looked like one goal would win this contest but it wasn’t to be and the sides were deadlocked at the full-time whistle.



The same pattern emerged for the first half of extra-time, with Slievenamon pushing for the breakthrough and their opponents defending resolutely and looking to break quickly.

With time almost up in the first half a high cross from the right was saved from going wide by Alex Hanrahan, who recycled for Eoin Condon to shoot goalward, and although some last-ditch defending from Bansha got the block in, the ball rebounded to the feet of Slievenamon’s captain Joseph Cummins, who made no mistake to put his side in front.

The hosts brought on Darragh Landers for the final period of extra-time to help shore up the defence and gallantly as Bansha tried they could not find a way through in the final minutes, leaving the home side to pick up the silverware in their first ever year playing at Youth level.

Aaron Costin, Slievenamon Celtic, man of the match in Saturday’s Youths Cup final accepts the honour from Benny Tynan, vice chairman, Tipperary and Southern District League