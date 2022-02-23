Shane Dowling predicts Dublin win over Tipperary in National Hurling League

Limerick All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling believes Dublin have a huge year ahead of them and reckons they will get the better of Tipperary in Saturday's Allianz National Hurling League game at FBD Semple Stadium (5pm).

“Dublin have been going fairly well in the league so far and a lot of people have complimented them over the last few weeks," he says.

"From a Tipperary perspective, they just about got over the line against Kilkenny. They have a lot of new players that they are trying to blood in. The difference between Tipperary and Dublin at the minute is that Tipperary have new faces, they are under a new manager who is trying to get a settled team ahead of the championship.

“Dublin are under Mattie Kenny for the last number of years with the same core group of players, and I think this is a big year for the Dubs. They have underperformed over the last few years and Kenny knows he needs to get a big year out of them.

“You’d like to think that Dublin are probably ahead of Tipperary over the last couple of years and I think it's going to be a far from a difficult evening for Dublin at FBD Semple Stadium.

"If you’re looking for value, then Dublin at 7/4 has to be it (Tipperary are 8/15 favourites) and I’m going for the Dublin win,” says Dowling.