Shane Dowling predicts Dublin win over Tipperary in National Hurling League

Saturday's National Hurling League game between Tipperary and Dublin gets underway at FBD Semple Stadium at 5pm
Limerick All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling believes Dublin have a huge year ahead of them and reckons they will get the better of Tipperary in Saturday's Allianz National Hurling League game at FBD Semple Stadium (5pm).
“Dublin have been going fairly well in the league so far and a lot of people have complimented them over the last few weeks," he says.
"From a Tipperary perspective, they just about got over the line against Kilkenny. They have a lot of new players that they are trying to blood in. The difference between Tipperary and Dublin at the minute is that Tipperary have new faces, they are under a new manager who is trying to get a settled team ahead of the championship.
“Dublin are under Mattie Kenny for the last number of years with the same core group of players, and I think this is a big year for the Dubs. They have underperformed over the last few years and Kenny knows he needs to get a big year out of them.
“You’d like to think that Dublin are probably ahead of Tipperary over the last couple of years and I think it's going to be a far from a difficult evening for Dublin at FBD Semple Stadium.
"If you’re looking for value, then Dublin at 7/4 has to be it (Tipperary are 8/15 favourites) and I’m going for the Dublin win,” says Dowling.
Huge congrats to Mairead Murphy, Castlepark, Golden on winning €14,300 in the Golden/Kilfeacle GAA club lotto.
Imelda Walsh, Ballywilliam, Nenagh, who has stepped down as Chairperson of North Tippeary IFA, at her final AGM with IFA President Tim Cullinan, and guest speaker Anna May McHugh
Saturday's National Hurling League game between Tipperary and Dublin gets underway at FBD Semple Stadium at 5pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.