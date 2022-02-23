Tipperary women hoping to help Cork club to another win over IT Carlow

Cork club Fr Mathews had a 28-point advantage over IT Carlow at the final buzzer in basketball's MissQuote.ie Super League last weekend, and will be hoping to repeat the dose when the sides meet again in the Barrow Centre in Carlow tonight, Wednesday.

Some big performances from Fr Mathews helped them take the points last weekend, with Shannon Brady coming away with 26 points.

Thurles player Gráinne Dwyer scored 23 points, and Amy Corkery had 17. Lauren LaPlant did her best for IT Carlow, scoring 23 points, bolstered by Alyssa Velles with 21 and Megan Dunne with 12, but it wasn't enough to overcome the home team.

Fr Mathews head coach Niamh Dwyer, a sister of Grainne Dwyer, was happy to get the result as they prepare for their rematch this evening.

"We were delighted with the win, especially having the midweek game this Wednesday in Carlow. It was great to get contributions from all players," she said.

Meanwhile, Limerick Sport Huskies beat Tipperary Knights 79-59 in the MissQuote.ie division one last Saturday.

The Tipperary team's scorers were Emma Carey with 18 points, Lelia Szycs with 16 points and Rosie Tobin (11).