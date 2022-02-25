Thanks expressed for years of selfless and loyal service at Tipperary camogie club

Cahir Camogie Club's Roisín Howard had a fine game for Tipperary in their big win over Offaly in the National League on Saturday last.
Cahir Camogie
Club Annual General Meeting - There are big changes for our club as we say goodbye to many long serving and hard working officers, most of which will stay involved with the club in other roles.
A huge thank you to the following outgoing committee: Chairman: Dan Casey, Secretary: Catherine Hyland, Treasurer Gertie Moloney, Vice Treasury: Seamus Moloney and PRO: Pattie Costigan.
Thank you for your years of selfless, loyal service.
We also welcome our new incoming committee which is one of the biggest yet, as we enter a new and exciting phase of the club-chairman: Paddy Caplice, Vice Chairman: James Hyland, Secretary: Aine Quirke, Assistant Secretary: Catherine Hyland, Treasurer: Brian Hyland, Assistant Treasurer: Gertie Moloney, Registration Officer: Carol Keating, Development Officer: Mary Howard, Public relations Officer: Sinéad Smyth, Social media officer: Shauna O'Donnell and Player Representative: Orla McEniry.
Congratulations to three great ladies, Aoife Quirke, Amy O'Connor and Jessica Davis on being selected recently for the U14 County panel.
