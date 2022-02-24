Tipperary GAA club hosts special Operation Transformation walk

Clonmel Óg GAA Club has hosted the Ireland Lights Up Operation Transformation Walk in previous years but it seemed more important than ever this year to get involved and support this great initiative.

Last Thursday night was the sixth week of the walk and the club was delighted to have Stefano Sweetman to lead the walk.

Stefano, from Clonmel, is one of the leaders from the Operation Transformation RTE television programme, which finished last night, Wednesday.

Above: Maura Walsh, Catherine Murphy, Stefano Sweetman, Evan and Noel Walsh took part in the walk. Picture: John D Kelly

Stefano has joined Clonmel Óg in the club each week for the walk, and they were delighted he agreed to lead the walk last week.

It just shows have far his fitness has come and the growth in his confidence since the start of his Operation Transformation journey. The event has proved hugely successful, with close to 100 people attending each week.

Above: Lisa Corcoran, Susan O’Reilly, Stefano Sweetman, Catherine O’Meara and Teresa Johnson

There are two weeks left in the event and club members encourage people to come and join them at the walk at the Clonmel Óg grounds on the bypass.

This is a community event and is open to everyone, not just club members.

The walk starts each Thursday evening at 7.30. Registration is essential from 7pm onwards.

Above: Gerard Sweetman, Stefano Sweetman and Dale Collins

Follow the club on Facebook- Clonmel Óg Hurling and Football Club for updates.