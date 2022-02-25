Thurles side Peake Villa stay in hunt for Tipperary Youths Soccer title

TS&DL Youths League Division 1:

Peake Villa 4 – 0 Cullen Lattin



Cullen Lattin were the visitors to Loughtagalla in Thurles for this important league game for the Villa Youths, as they push hard for a league title after some movement in results around them in recent weeks.

The home side got the better of the early exchanges and went ahead on 10 minutes when Robbie Stapleton found Alex Moloney in space and he finished well to the bottom corner to put the home side one up.

They almost extended that lead eight minutes later when Moloney turned provider and found Scott Brennan in space but his shot just went wide of the post.

After that both teams struggled in the wet and windy conditions and found it difficult to fashion any more clear chances before Paul Noonan came close, hitting the crossbar with a header, but leaving the score at 1-0 going to the break.



The hosts made a couple of changes for the second period, with Dylan Nevin and David Purcell coming on and they had an early impact on the game. Nevin received the ball at the edge of the box and made a great pass into Robbie Stapleton, who made no mistake, scoring to the bottom corner five minutes in to make it 2-0. In the 67th minute the two substitutes combined and again Nevin turned provider for David Purcell, who made no mistake to add the third.

The home side were then awarded a penalty for a handball offence 15 minutes from the end that was slotted home by Robbie Stapleton to round off what was a dominant performance by a team in very good form at the right time of the season.