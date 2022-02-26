Tipperary footballers defeat Sligo with their best display since Munster final win

ALLIANZ NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4



TIPPERARY 1-13 SLIGO 1-9



A much improved performance from the Tipperary footballers saw them record their first win of this year’s National League campaign when they had four points to spare over Sligo at FBD Semple Stadium this evening (Saturday).



In what manager David Power afterwards described as “our best performance since the Munster final (victory over Cork in 2020)” Tipperary were full value for their victory against an up-to-now unbeaten Sligo.



Three weeks after the disappointment of an eight-points loss at the same venue against Leitrim, Tipp looked a completely different outfit this evening with every single aspect of their performance at a higher level. The energy pitch was up a few notches right from the first minute, the turnover mistake count greatly reduced, the tackle count impressively enhanced, and there was also an improved discipline about the performance with the free count against Tipperary down. It was all positive and a much needed confidence boost for the side.



Tipperary started with six changes from the last day and got off to a good start when going two points up inside the opening three minutes, a free from Conor Sweeney followed by one from play by Mikey O’Shea who was to have a particularly impressive first half.



However they were rocked in the seventh minute when Sligo centre-forward Luke Towey goaled to put the Yeatsmen 1-1 to 0-2 ahead.



How Tipp would respond was important and any doubts were quickly allayed with a pair of points from O’Shea and a superb effort from midfielder Mark Russell from 40 metres following a determined run.



The home side received a huge boost in the 12th minute with a goal from corner-forward Sean O’Connor. When it seemed his run had been stymied the Commercials clubman held his composure, recycled the ball from one side of the goal area to the other before making space for himself to blast high to the roof of the net past defenders and keeper.



Buoyed by this Tipperary kicked on further with three points in a row. Midfielder Paudie Feehan broke from midfield to point in the 15th minute and the Killenauleman followed it up with an almost replica point from 30 metres three minutes later to make it 1-6 to 0-2.



It got even better for Tipperary when Jack Kennedy volleyed an effort over in the 19th minute to put Tipperary all of eight points up with what was their most impressive spell of football in quite a while.



But Sligo, with wins already against Wexford and Carlow, came more into the game and over the next 10 minutes reduced the gap with three unanswered points from Alan Reilly (2) and Niall Murphy.



A free apiece from Tipp captain Conor Sweeney and Sligo’s Niall Murphy were the final scores of the opening half, Tipp leading at the break 1-8 to 1-5 and fully deserving of it.



A Conor Sweeney mark opened the second half scoring which was quickly followed by a foiled goal chance for Kevin Fahey after good work by Ballina’s Teddy Doyle.



Robbie Kiely, who was one of many Tipp players to impress on the night, had Tipp’s next point in the 38th minute, in response to Luke Towey’s point for Sligo.



A further point from full-forward Pat Hughes in the 44th minute kept Sligo within three but Tipperary had goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly to thank for an impressive foot save from Alan Reilly two minutes later, a goal at that stage would have drawn them level.



Sligo inched within two with a free from Sean Carrabine soon afterwards, before Conal Kennedy put his clubmate Kevin Fahey through to point in the 51st minute.



The workrate of the Tipp defence was magnificent throughout but especially in the two minutes or so that followed when Sligo were forced back and forth across the field in an effort to break the line. Frustrated and almost exhausted in the end, Pat Hughes’ effort from distance went wide. It was a big statement from the hard-working 13 Tipp had managed to get behind the ball.



Cathal Deely who came on in the 55th minute for his first senior league game for Tipp saw a great goal effort come back of the upright with the keeper beaten just a minute after his introduction.



However the youngster hadn’t long to wait when getting on the end of a Stephen Quirke/Kevin Fahey move to put Tipp four up with a point with 10 minutes to play.



Sligo stayed honest and dangerous and were unlucky themselves not to raise a green flag when Sean Carrabine's 64th minute rocket came back off the Tipperary crossbar. Tipperary definitely had an overdue rub of the green tonight also.



Sligo’s final score came in the 65th minute from Niall Murphy before Tipp wrapped up the game with a Conor Sweeney free in the 75th minute after Sean O’Connor had been fouled.

The referee's whistle after six minutes of added time came as a great relief to Tipperary and they will travel to Wexford next weekend in a much better frame of mine.

Overall this was a much enhanced performance with some "serious football" played according to a delighted Tipperary manager afterwards.

From goalkeeper Michael O'Reilly with his important save to some solid defending from the likes of Shane O'Connell, Sean O'Connell and Robbie Kiely, Tipp were much tighter at the back. The midfield starting pairing of Paudie Feehan and Mark Russell did well and the introduction of Conal Kennedy and Cathal Deely also impacted. Jack Kennedy's return was very influential while Mikey O'Shea had a storming first half with Teddy Doyle, Sean O'Connor and Conor Sweeney also playing their parts.

There were a few Kerry voices to be heard in the stand also with former Kerry players Sean O'Connell and Teddy Doyle both starting. There was a moment in the second half when Sligo sub Pat Spillane was introduced that he was playing against his former clubmate from Templenoe, Teddy Doyle who is now playing his club football in Tipperary with Ballina.

Tipperary:

Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials), Shane O’Connell (Golden Kilfeacle), Willie Eviston (Loughmore Castleiney), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1), Sean O’Connell (Loughmore Castleiney), Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork, 0-1), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule, 0-2), Mark Russell (Aherlow, 0-1), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1), Teddy Doyle (Ballina), Mikey O’Shea (CJ Kickhams, Mullinahone 0-2), Conor Sweeney (capt., Ballyporeen, 0-4, 0-3F, 0-1M), Sean O’Connor (1-0).

Subs: Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule) for Eviston (HT); Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) for P. Feehan (inj., 48 mins); Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers) for Russell (51); Cathal Deely (Clonmel Commercials) for J. Kennedy (55); Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials) for Fahey (70).

Sligo: Aidan Devaney, Evan Lyons, Darragh Cummins, Paul McNamara, Nathan Mullen, Paul Kilcoyne, Keelan Cawley, Conor Griffin, Peter Laffey, Sean Carrabine (0-1F), Luke Towey (1-1), Mikey Gordon, Alan Reilly (0-2), Pat Hughes (0-2), Niall Murphy (0-3, 0-1F).

Subs: David Philips for Cummins (HT); Eddie McGuinness for Griffin (48); Pat Spillane for Mikey Gordon (48); David Quinn for Towey (58); Barry Gorman for Reilly (66).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).