Tipperary All-Star Mary Ryan teams up with Engineers Ireland for new competition

Above: The all-Ireland competition, Engineer the Game of the Future, was launched in Croke Park by Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland (centre) and Gaelic games stars and engineers Mary Ryan, Tipperary Camogie All-Star and process development engineer at Boston Scientific and Neil McManus, Antrim hurler and product manager at Andor Technology

Students all over the country are being challenged by Engineers Ireland’s STEPS programme and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to engineer how Gaelic Games will look by the year 2050.

The all-Ireland competition, Engineer the Game of the Future, has been launched today by chartered engineer Tom Parsons, CEO of the GPA, and GAA stars Neil McManus and Mary Ryan, and aims to encourage students to bring their problem-solving, creative and communication skills to the world of sport and to engineer a futuristic vision of Gaelic games.

The initiative, to mark the 16th annual STEPS Engineers Week, was launched as a new Behaviour and Attitudes survey shows that 80% of the public see engineering as a rewarding career choice for young people.

Beginning nationwide this Saturday, March 5 and running until Friday, March 11, STEPS Engineers Week will once again celebrate, promote and showcase the creative and diverse world of engineering to students, teachers and families across Ireland.

Mary Ryan, Tipperary Camogie All-Star and process development engineer at Boston Scientific said: “As a camogie All-Star and engineer, I would encourage all primary and secondary school students in Tipperary to get involved in the Engineer the Future of the Game competition.

"Students with a passion for GAA can dream, invent and create like real engineers, gain an awareness of the limitless opportunities a career in engineering can offer and win some fantastic prizes. I look forward to seeing students’ inventions, and potentially what we might see on the playing field in 2050.”